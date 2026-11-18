MENAFN - The Conversation) Plastic's durability and strength make it extremely useful, but plastic waste is a major source of environmental pollution. It does not biodegrade, and we are failing to recycle enough of it.

Bioplastics offer an alternative to traditional, petroleum-based plastic. The term refers to a range of different polymers with similar properties to plastics, but derived from biological raw materials rather than fossil fuels.

Over the last decade, bioplastic development has sped up for a number of reasons. New environmental policies have been introduced, which aim to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and promote the use of renewable raw materials. These include a Europe-wide strategy on plastics and an EU Directive on single-use plastics.

Read more: 12 reasons why plastic recycling is failing so badly

A wave of research and innovation projects has also made these materials more sustainable than plastics. They take less energy to manufacture, and produce less greenhouse gas emissions. Since bioplastics are compostable, they also help to promote the circular economy and prevent the release of microplastics into the environment.

While various types of bioplastics are being developed, three currently account for 95% of the market, and are already used in much of the packaging we use. Here, we will look at these bioplastics, to see how each is being incorporated into daily life.

Polyethylene furanoate (PEF)

PEF is a polymer made from 100% organic matter. It is the leading eco-friendly alternative to PET, the traditional fossil-based plastic used in bottle packaging. PEF is produced from sugars extracted from plant biomass (such as maize or agricultural waste), making it compostable.

Since it is completely biodegradable, PEF's environmental impact is mostly determined by how it is made. Using a biochemical process, optimising operating conditions and using waste as raw materials can all make PEF production more economically, socially and environmentally sustainable.

The transition to plant-based components – and to synthesis methods with low environmental impact – is crucial to realising this material's full potential.

PEF has not yet been fully implemented in the manufacturing sector, but trials show promising results. Benefits include:

Longer shelf lives: PEF is an effective barrier to atmospheric oxygen (preventing it from entering packaging and, therefore, preventing contents from oxidising) and CO2. Lower energy use: PEF's carbon footprint is around 30–35% lower than that of conventional plastics.

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polylactic acid is a bioplastic that is now fully established in the manufacturing sector. It is produced by polymerising (the process of creating large molecules from smaller ones) lactic acid. Lactic acid can be made by fermenting sugars found in a wide variety of agri-food and fisheries waste.

Two of the main environmental benefits are a 40–60% lower carbon footprint than PET. It also composts by over 90% in less than 180 days.

Fermenting agricultural waste can also incorporate elements of biorefining. This can enable“super-recycling”, where waste is used to produce high-value products. For example, nisin (a peptide with antimicrobial properties) and lactic acid can both be produced from wheat straw waste. Nisin can be used in antimicrobial films for functional packaging, and to reduce the use of preservatives.

Read more: How we turned plastic waste into vinegar: A sunlight-powered breakthrough

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)

PHB is a bioplastic currently undergoing real-world pilot trials. One of the most promising ways of producing it involves using microorganisms to break down organic matter in wastewater into volatile fatty acids. These then provide a carbon source for PHB-accumulating bacteria.

Wastewater treatment plants can thus function as biorefineries, producing various products in addition to treated water. This approach has a raft of benefits. It reduces costs and greenhouse gas emissions, promotes carbon circularity, creates green jobs, and improves the public perception of wastewater treatment plants.

Read more: Plastic waste is a toxic legacy – and an important archaeological record

Challenges in making bioplastics

Bioplastics offer a promising alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics, though there are still obstacles to making them a truly sustainable circular alternative.

The raw materials needed to manufacture them can divert resources – agricultural land, water, and so on – that are also needed for food production. And there are difficulties in separating and selectively collecting waste for composting.

Furthermore, production costs are still, generally speaking, higher than those of conventional plastics.

The combined strategy of“super-recycling” – making high value-added products with the byproducts of bioplastic production – therefore offers a very promising significant avenue for research and innovation, and a way to make bioplastics truly sustainable.

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