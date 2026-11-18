Czech Embassy Move to Jerusalem Possible if Region Stabilizes
(MENAFN) The Czech Republic may relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as a symbolic gesture, but only if conditions across the region improve markedly, Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said Wednesday.
Speaking during talks in Israel, Macinka said any such step hinges on a substantial improvement in regional stability, Radio Prague International reported.
The minister said he had reopened the debate over the relocation and personally backs it. He stressed, however, that gains in the security and humanitarian situation matter more.
The Czech Embassy is based in Tel Aviv, though it has operated a branch office in Jerusalem since April 2021.
Macinka also said he had signed off on higher humanitarian aid for Gaza. Prague closely tracks how that aid is distributed, he said, “to ensure it does not reach Hamas.”
Speaking during talks in Israel, Macinka said any such step hinges on a substantial improvement in regional stability, Radio Prague International reported.
The minister said he had reopened the debate over the relocation and personally backs it. He stressed, however, that gains in the security and humanitarian situation matter more.
The Czech Embassy is based in Tel Aviv, though it has operated a branch office in Jerusalem since April 2021.
Macinka also said he had signed off on higher humanitarian aid for Gaza. Prague closely tracks how that aid is distributed, he said, “to ensure it does not reach Hamas.”
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