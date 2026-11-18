Israel Threatens Further Territorial Seizures in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Wednesday that Israel could take control of additional territory in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria if tensions intensify on these fronts amid a possible renewed conflict with Iran.
In a statement, Katz said Israeli forces would continue holding what he described as “security zones” across Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.
Israel currently controls approximately 70% of Gaza, along with areas in Lebanon and Syria, including some territories it has occupied for decades.
“As we have made clear: Israel will not withdraw from the current lines of these security zones, nor will it redeploy its forces,” Katz said.
He said any Israeli withdrawal would depend on several conditions, including the dismantling of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza, the disarmament of Hezbollah across Lebanon, and the removal of what he called “all jihadist threats” originating from Syria.
“If tensions escalate on the various fronts, we are fully prepared to seize additional territory, evacuate local residents and incorporate it into Israel’s permanent security perimeter,” he said.
Comments from Katz and other Israeli officials point to growing expectations of a possible regional escalation, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, should Israel resume military confrontation with Iran.
Concerns have also increased within Israel that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing for another conflict with Tehran in an effort to maintain his political position.
Figures within the “Change Bloc,” led by Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming a new government, have accused Netanyahu of seeking to establish a state of emergency to push for a national unity administration that would include him.
Netanyahu has headed a far-right governing coalition since late 2022, widely described as the most extreme in Israel's history.
He is also facing a corruption trial that could result in a prison sentence if he is found guilty. Separately, the International Criminal Court has sought him since 2024 over alleged war crimes committed in Gaza since 2023.
In a statement, Katz said Israeli forces would continue holding what he described as “security zones” across Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.
Israel currently controls approximately 70% of Gaza, along with areas in Lebanon and Syria, including some territories it has occupied for decades.
“As we have made clear: Israel will not withdraw from the current lines of these security zones, nor will it redeploy its forces,” Katz said.
He said any Israeli withdrawal would depend on several conditions, including the dismantling of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza, the disarmament of Hezbollah across Lebanon, and the removal of what he called “all jihadist threats” originating from Syria.
“If tensions escalate on the various fronts, we are fully prepared to seize additional territory, evacuate local residents and incorporate it into Israel’s permanent security perimeter,” he said.
Comments from Katz and other Israeli officials point to growing expectations of a possible regional escalation, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, should Israel resume military confrontation with Iran.
Concerns have also increased within Israel that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing for another conflict with Tehran in an effort to maintain his political position.
Figures within the “Change Bloc,” led by Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming a new government, have accused Netanyahu of seeking to establish a state of emergency to push for a national unity administration that would include him.
Netanyahu has headed a far-right governing coalition since late 2022, widely described as the most extreme in Israel's history.
He is also facing a corruption trial that could result in a prison sentence if he is found guilty. Separately, the International Criminal Court has sought him since 2024 over alleged war crimes committed in Gaza since 2023.
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