New James Bond Casting Could Ignite Rivalry Between Swiss Watchmakers
(MENAFN) British actor Robert Pattinson’s reported selection as the next James Bond may intensify competition between two Swiss luxury watch brands, as Jaeger-LeCoultre could emerge as a potential rival to Omega’s long-standing partnership with the iconic film franchise.
Omega has been associated with the Bond movies since 1995, when Pierce Brosnan wore a Seamaster watch in GoldenEye. The connection continued throughout Daniel Craig’s time portraying the British secret agent.
The possibility of a shift comes after Pattinson was appointed a global ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre in September. The luxury watchmaker is owned by Swiss group Richemont.
The 40-year-old actor drew attention during the Venice Film Festival when he appeared wearing a diamond-encrusted Jaeger-LeCoultre watch reportedly worth almost $1 million.
Meanwhile, Omega, which belongs to the Swatch Group, has recently introduced a collection marking its connection to the Bond franchise. The range includes a Seamaster Diver 300M model.
When asked about the possibility of changes to the existing partnership, an Omega spokesperson told AWP news agency: “The company does not wish to comment on this matter at present.”
The association with James Bond has long been viewed as commercially valuable for luxury watchmakers.
Former Omega chief executive Jean-Claude Biver previously revealed that he had offered as much as $2 million to obtain the partnership. His successor, Raynald Aeschlimann, has also recognized the substantial sales boost that accompanies the release of Bond films.
However, the future of the franchise’s watch partnership remains unclear, as neither Omega nor Jaeger-LeCoultre has announced any changes to the current arrangement.
Omega has been associated with the Bond movies since 1995, when Pierce Brosnan wore a Seamaster watch in GoldenEye. The connection continued throughout Daniel Craig’s time portraying the British secret agent.
The possibility of a shift comes after Pattinson was appointed a global ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre in September. The luxury watchmaker is owned by Swiss group Richemont.
The 40-year-old actor drew attention during the Venice Film Festival when he appeared wearing a diamond-encrusted Jaeger-LeCoultre watch reportedly worth almost $1 million.
Meanwhile, Omega, which belongs to the Swatch Group, has recently introduced a collection marking its connection to the Bond franchise. The range includes a Seamaster Diver 300M model.
When asked about the possibility of changes to the existing partnership, an Omega spokesperson told AWP news agency: “The company does not wish to comment on this matter at present.”
The association with James Bond has long been viewed as commercially valuable for luxury watchmakers.
Former Omega chief executive Jean-Claude Biver previously revealed that he had offered as much as $2 million to obtain the partnership. His successor, Raynald Aeschlimann, has also recognized the substantial sales boost that accompanies the release of Bond films.
However, the future of the franchise’s watch partnership remains unclear, as neither Omega nor Jaeger-LeCoultre has announced any changes to the current arrangement.
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