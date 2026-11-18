Knesset Seats 2 Arab Deputy Speakers After Landmark Vote
(MENAFN) The Israeli Knesset on Wednesday approved nine deputy speakers, among them two Arab lawmakers, in a vote of 38 in favor and 15 against. The appointments are not unprecedented, as Arab legislators have held the post before.
According to a Knesset statement, the plenary endorsed a recommendation to elect nine deputies to serve under Speaker Matan Kahana. The Arrangements Committee had cleared the appointments on Monday.
The deputies are Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List, Walid Taha of the United Arab List, Eitan Ginzburg of the Ma’a party, Yaya Fink of the Democrats and Limor Son Har-Melech of Jewish Power. Also named were Michael Malchieli of Shas, Yitzhak Pindrus of United Torah Judaism, Yaakov Bardugo of Likud and Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu.
Arab citizens make up about 21% of Israel’s population of more than 10 million.
The vote came a day after lawmakers chose Kahana, of the Yashar party, as speaker on Tuesday evening. He won 66 votes to 52 for Ofir Katz, the candidate of Likud, which is led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Under the parliament’s own description, the speaker and deputies set the plenary agenda and approve parliamentary questions, bills and other business brought before the chamber. The speaker or one of the deputies also presides over plenary sessions, puts motions to a vote and announces the results.
The leadership changes follow the Oct. 27 election, in which Arab parties took 19 of the 120 seats, their strongest showing ever.
On Nov. 8, President Isaac Herzog tasked opposition “Change Bloc” leader Gadi Eisenkot, 66, with forming a new government. Eisenkot has 28 days from the mandate, with a possible 14-day extension. If he fails, another lawmaker may be given the task of forming a government to replace Netanyahu’s.
Netanyahu, 77, has led a far-right government since late 2022. He is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies. The International Criminal Court also issued an arrest warrant for him in 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
According to a Knesset statement, the plenary endorsed a recommendation to elect nine deputies to serve under Speaker Matan Kahana. The Arrangements Committee had cleared the appointments on Monday.
The deputies are Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List, Walid Taha of the United Arab List, Eitan Ginzburg of the Ma’a party, Yaya Fink of the Democrats and Limor Son Har-Melech of Jewish Power. Also named were Michael Malchieli of Shas, Yitzhak Pindrus of United Torah Judaism, Yaakov Bardugo of Likud and Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu.
Arab citizens make up about 21% of Israel’s population of more than 10 million.
The vote came a day after lawmakers chose Kahana, of the Yashar party, as speaker on Tuesday evening. He won 66 votes to 52 for Ofir Katz, the candidate of Likud, which is led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Under the parliament’s own description, the speaker and deputies set the plenary agenda and approve parliamentary questions, bills and other business brought before the chamber. The speaker or one of the deputies also presides over plenary sessions, puts motions to a vote and announces the results.
The leadership changes follow the Oct. 27 election, in which Arab parties took 19 of the 120 seats, their strongest showing ever.
On Nov. 8, President Isaac Herzog tasked opposition “Change Bloc” leader Gadi Eisenkot, 66, with forming a new government. Eisenkot has 28 days from the mandate, with a possible 14-day extension. If he fails, another lawmaker may be given the task of forming a government to replace Netanyahu’s.
Netanyahu, 77, has led a far-right government since late 2022. He is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies. The International Criminal Court also issued an arrest warrant for him in 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
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