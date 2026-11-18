MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security forces on Wednesday shot dead Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat, who was wanted for the attack on a CRPF post on November 11, in an encounter in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, officials said.

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Bhat had taken shelter inside a mosque in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of South Kashmir and refused to heed repeated appeals by senior officers of the Army and police to surrender, they said.

“Bhat has been killed, and his body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site,” an official said.

CRPF Director General G P Singh lauded the security forces for the operation.“Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather,” Singh posted on X.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said,“The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The killed Terrorist neutralised during the joint operation is identified as Mohd Lateef Bhat R/o Khrewan, Kulgam details are awaited”.

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According to officials, Bhat and his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, were involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam that left three paramilitary personnel injured.

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While Dar was killed in a gunfight in the Laru bypass area of the district on Monday, Bhat had managed to give security forces the slip.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs early Wednesday, the Army, along with a team of elite Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched a cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora, located about nine km from Monday's encounter site.

Once the cordon was tightened around the mosque where Bhat was hiding, security forces exercised“maximum restraint” owing to the sanctity of the religious place and made prolonged efforts to persuade him to lay down arms, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam, Anayat Ali Chowdhary told reporters.

“We tried very hard and appealed to Lateef to surrender. Both I and the Commanding Officer (CO) of the Army had a very long conversation with him via a video call on a phone sent inside,” Chowdhary said, adding that officers told him he was still young and urged him to surrender, but he refused.

Videos of the security forces' appeals to Bhat also surfaced on social media.

When Bhat refused to relent and opened fire on the security personnel, a gunfight ensued, the SSP said. The forces retaliated, resulting in his death.