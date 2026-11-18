MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience an extended dry spell over the next 10 to 15 days, with largely dry weather conditions potentially continuing until December 5, according to a weather update shared by Kashmir Weather on X.

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The prolonged absence of precipitation could lead to a gradual decline in water levels in rivers, streams and other water bodies across the Union Territory, the update said.

The Jhelum and several of its tributaries are likely to witness a gradual fall in water levels over the coming days, while smaller streams and water channels with already low discharge could face a more difficult situation.

Some smaller streams may even dry up if the precipitation deficit continues to increase, it said.

The update cautioned that the situation could become more concerning if the dry spell extends beyond the initially anticipated 10 to 15 days.

A prolonged absence of rainfall and snowfall could further reduce river discharge, affect smaller water sources and increase the possibility of drinking water shortages in vulnerable areas, particularly those dependent on springs and smaller streams.

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The impact could also be felt in the power sector, as declining river discharge may affect hydropower generation, particularly at projects dependent on adequate natural water inflows.

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The weather update suggested that the administration and concerned departments should take precautionary measures in advance, including identifying vulnerable areas, monitoring river and stream discharge and preparing contingency plans to ensure adequate drinking water supplies.

People have also been advised to use water responsibly and avoid unnecessary wastage during the extended dry period.

While the anticipated dry spell may not trigger an immediate water crisis, its continuation into December could aggravate the situation, the update said.

It stressed the need for advance preparedness and responsible water consumption to minimise the impact of any possible shortage.