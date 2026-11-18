MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Senior IAS officer Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav on Wednesday assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir at the Civil Secretariat here, following his transfer and appointment by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 1995-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Yadav succeeds Atal Dulloo, who retired on October 31. Senior IAS officer Shailendra Kumar had been holding the additional charge of the post until Yadav's joining.

“Yadav today assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir... bringing over three decades of administrative experience across public administration, financial management, health, nutrition, and development policy,” the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, said in a post on X.

Before his appointment on October 24, he was serving as additional chief secretary in the Delhi government.

Over the course of his administrative career, Yadav has held several key positions in the Government of India and various Union Territories, gaining experience in public administration, financial management, governance and public service delivery.

At the Centre, Yadav has served as Special Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Joint Secretary in the Department of Expenditure. He also served as Joint Secretary and Mission Director of POSHAN Abhiyaan under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

His other assignments include Advisor to the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Commissioner of VAT, Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board, Commissioner of Food and Supplies in the Delhi Government, and Commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Yadav has a diverse academic background, with a Doctor of Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a Master of Public Affairs from the Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

Read Also Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav to Take Over as J&K Chief Secretary Tomorrow Sajjan Singh Yadav To Replace Atal Dulloo As J&K CS

He also holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry degree from Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

His contributions to governance and public administration have been recognised with the National Award for e-Governance 2017–18 for outstanding performance in citizen-centric service delivery. He has also received the President of India's Medal for outstanding work in India's Census Operations.

Besides his administrative responsibilities, Yadav is an author and public policy commentator. His books include Scaling Mount UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Young IAS Officers, published in English by Penguin and in Hindi and Marathi by Manjul Publications, and India's Vaccine Growth Story: From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri, which has been translated into 15 Indian languages.

He has also contributed articles to peer-reviewed national and international journals and leading newspapers.

He was welcomed by senior administrative secretaries and other officers upon assuming charge of the Union Territory's top administrative position, the DIPR said.