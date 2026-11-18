MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said terrorism remains the biggest enemy of peace, stability and development in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that sustained efforts are underway to eradicate terrorism and separatism from the Union Territory.

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Addressing the passing-out parade of 74 trainee officers at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), Udhampur, the LG Sinha expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces would continue their efforts with determination to dismantle the remaining terrorist networks, reported news agency KNO.

He said that under the leadership of the Central Government and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts were being made to establish lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG inspected the parade and took the salute from the passing-out contingent. Congratulating the newly trained officers, he said wearing the uniform was not merely about holding a rank or position but a solemn commitment to serving the nation, protecting citizens and upholding the Constitution.

The batch comprised 25 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), 36 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) and 13 Assistant Directors of the Forest Protection Force.

Of the 25 DySPs, 20 are men and five women, while the PSI batch includes 25 men and 11 women. The Forest Protection Force batch comprises three men and 10 women.

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At the outset, Sinha paid tribute to police martyrs Raspal Kumar and Bobby Chand, acknowledging their supreme sacrifices in the service of the nation and Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and assured them that the administration and the nation stood firmly with them. He said every possible assistance would be extended to ensure their dignity, security and the bright future of their children.

Describing the families of martyrs as a source of inspiration and national pride, the LG said their sacrifices would continue to inspire generations with the values of patriotism, dedication and service to the nation.

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Calling upon the newly trained officers to uphold the glorious traditions of J&K Police, Sinha urged them to discharge their duties with integrity, courage, discipline and professionalism.

He said the police uniform carries a profound responsibility towards society and the nation, adding that officers must earn public trust through their conduct and professional approach.

Stressing the need for technology-driven policing, the LG said the nature of security challenges was changing rapidly, making it essential for police personnel to develop expertise in counter-terrorism operations, cybersecurity, digital forensics, forensic science and technology-based surveillance.

He also highlighted emerging threats, including drone activities, cyberattacks, narco-terrorism and asymmetric warfare, stressing the need to continuously upgrade the capabilities of the police force.

Sinha said training should not remain limited to the initial stage of service but must be an ongoing process to equip personnel with modern skills and prepare them for evolving security challenges.

He also stressed better coordination among security and investigative agencies, urging officers to move beyond working in silos and adopt a collective approach to tackling emerging threats.

The LG said that while modern technology was crucial, traditional policing remained equally important, noting that beat constables and local police stations continued to serve as the primary link between the police and the public.

He added that a strong grassroots police presence was essential for effective intelligence gathering, crime prevention and strengthening public confidence. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Director SKPA Udhampur and several senior police and administrative officers were present on the occasion.