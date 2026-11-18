MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The University of Glasgow, one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious institutions of higher education, hosted an event titled“The Spirit of Azerbaijan: Heritage & Unity,” dedicated to the sixth anniversary of November 8, Victory Day, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said.

In addition, it was noted that the event was held with the support of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was organized by the Azerbaijani Student Society at the University of Glasgow.

Speakers at the event included Khadija Aliyeva, chair of the Azerbaijani Student Society; Fuad Alakbarov, a member of the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis Living in the United Kingdom and head of the“Caspian Circle” organization; and Jamie Kerr, a lawyer living in Scotland, who spoke about the significance of Victory Day. The speakers noted that Victory Day holds immense spiritual value for every Azerbaijani and is a significant date that embodies national pride and solidarity.

Next, the association's vice chairman, Aykhan Eyvazov, delivered a presentation on the history and traditions of Azerbaijani statehood, as well as on Karabakh. The presentation highlighted the historic victory won by the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, in the 44-day Patriotic War, and noted that the liberation of Shusha from occupation went down in history as one of the decisive stages of that victory. In addition, information was presented on the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts underway, the conditions created for families returning to their homelands as part of the“Great Return” Program, and the activities of Garabagh University.

The event also featured a quiz on the history and culture of Azerbaijan, moderated by Ulker Imanzade, a member of the society's board. The winners of the quiz were presented with gifts.

During the cultural program, Society member Yunus Muradli performed well-known works by Dmitri Shostakovich on the piano.

Members of the board of the Azerbaijani Student Society, Khadija Aliyeva, Aykhan Eyvazov, Ulkar Imanzade, Madina Alishova, and Turab Khanlarov, played an active role in organizing the event.