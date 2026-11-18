Aleppo-Moscow Flights Return: First Since Assad’s Fall in 2024
(MENAFN) Syrian Airlines restored direct air service between Aleppo and Moscow on Wednesday, sending a flight from Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria to the Russian capital. It is the first flight on the route since the government of Bashar al-Assad fell in December 2024.
In a statement carried by Syrian news agency SANA, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said the route aims to “strengthen international air connectivity, expand the network of international destinations and open new opportunities for air transport between Syria and countries around the world.”
The departure follows the authority’s Oct. 15 announcement that regular direct Aleppo-Moscow flights would begin on Nov. 18. The authority said then that the service would give passengers more travel options and widen the range of destinations served from Aleppo Airport, as part of a broader effort to strengthen air links between Syria and Russia.
The route builds on earlier steps to reconnect the two countries. SANA reported that Damascus International Airport received the first Syrian Airlines flight from Moscow on Aug. 16, the first resumption of flights between the two countries since Assad’s fall.
The airline has also been growing its network. According to SANA, it launched direct flights to Amsterdam in July, alongside regular services to other capitals and cities.
In a statement carried by Syrian news agency SANA, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said the route aims to “strengthen international air connectivity, expand the network of international destinations and open new opportunities for air transport between Syria and countries around the world.”
The departure follows the authority’s Oct. 15 announcement that regular direct Aleppo-Moscow flights would begin on Nov. 18. The authority said then that the service would give passengers more travel options and widen the range of destinations served from Aleppo Airport, as part of a broader effort to strengthen air links between Syria and Russia.
The route builds on earlier steps to reconnect the two countries. SANA reported that Damascus International Airport received the first Syrian Airlines flight from Moscow on Aug. 16, the first resumption of flights between the two countries since Assad’s fall.
The airline has also been growing its network. According to SANA, it launched direct flights to Amsterdam in July, alongside regular services to other capitals and cities.
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