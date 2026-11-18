Hotel Sarina Dhaka To Relaunch Its Indian Restaurant Amrit
A release from the hotel said the changes will be unveiled during an invitation-only grand relaunch event on November 19 at the restaurant, located on Level 2 of the property in Banani.
The redesigned dining room features Indian-inspired décor in a warm and welcoming setting. The service team will guide guests through the menu at the table, explaining how dishes are prepared and suggesting breads, rice, and accompaniments.
The new menu draws on regional Indian cooking, including slow-cooked Mutton Rogan Josh, Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, Goan Fish Curry, and Whole Tandoori Pomfret. Familiar favorites such as Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Mutton Seekh Kebab will also be available.
Vegetarian options include Paneer Tikka, Palak Paneer, and Dal Makhani. Main courses will come with a choice of Jeera Pulao or selected Indian breads.
Desserts on the menu include Kheer, Gulab Jamun, and Gajar Ka Halwa, while drinks include Lassi and Masala Chai.
Hotel Sarina Dhaka said it continues to offer elegant experiences and attentive service to every guest from the heart of Banani, positioning itself as a leading destination for business travelers, families, dignitaries, and international guests.Spread the word More from HotelsView All Latest NewsSee All Hotel Sarina Dhaka to relaunch its Indian restaurant AmritHotels22 minutes ago EASA orders more frequent de-icing checks on ATR turbopropsFleet and Aircraft26 minutes ago Prime Bank partners With BEPZA Public School for banking servicesBanking and Financeabout 2 hours ago Sri Lankan President Dissanayake expected to visit Dhaka in early 2027NRB Connectabout 2 hours ago Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister welcomes 35 Bangladeshi civil servantsInstitute/Trainingabout 2 hours ago MTB joins GP, Robi to expand Bangla QR paymentsBanking and Financeabout 3 hours ago Security alerts in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain add to Gulf flight disruptionsVisa and Travel Updatesabout 3 hours ago Nuclear technologies 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