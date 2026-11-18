(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter financial summary

(in thousands of $) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 %

Change YTD

2026 YTD

2025 %

Change Net income attributable to Golar LNG Ltd 22,615 31,482 (28)% 144,458 55,318 161% Total operating revenues 83,728 122,535 (32)% 351,761 260,710 35% Adjusted EBITDA 1 55,809 83,420 (33)% 288,750 173,611 66% Golar's share of contractual debt 1 2,657,890 2,028,129 31% 2,657,890 2,028,129 31%

Recent highlights

Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or“the Company”) reports Q3 2026 net income attributable to Golar of $23 million inclusive of $12 million of non-cash items1, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $56 million and Total Golar Cash1 of $711 million, before proceeds of a recent $500 million senior notes offering and excluding the $600 million revolving credit facility on the FLNG Esperanza.

FLNG Hilli: Concluded its 8-year contract in Cameroon with 100% economic uptime since start-up and repositioned to Singapore for modifications ahead of next 20-year contract commencing 2027.

FLNG Gimi: Continued to overproduce despite seasonally warm ambient temperatures.

FLNG Esperanza: Construction on time and on budget.

FLNG four: Reached a Final Investment Decision on Golar's 4th FLNG on August 12th. Acquired the donor vessel Grace Dahlia. The vessel has now arrived at CIMC Raffles Offshore (“CIMC Raffles”) for conversion into Golar's second 3.5 MTPA MKII unit, the world's earliest available FLNG capacity with delivery in 2029.

Secured long lead items for a potential fifth FLNG order.

Southern Energy S.A. (“SESA”) advanced contracts for additional offtake.

San Matías Pipeline S.A. (“SMP”) closed $900 million pipeline financing facility.

Issued U.S. rated senior unsecured notes of $500 million, with 5-year duration and a coupon of 7.5% (the“Notes”). Proceeds received on October 8, 2026.

Entered into a $600 million senior secured Revolving Credit Facility (“RCF”) secured by FLNG Esperanza; currently undrawn.



Agreed to amend, extend and upsize the current FLNG Hilli sale and leaseback facility, expected to release $472 million of liquidity in December 2026, and, subject to additional approvals, up to a further $240 million during 2027/2028. Declared dividend of $0.25 per share for the quarter, payable on December 9, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2026. 102.1 million shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026.



CEO Comment

“Redeploy-ability is one of the investment attributes that distinguishes FLNG from onshore infrastructure, and Golar put this into practice in Q3 2026. Having delivered 156 cargoes in Cameroon and achieved 100% economic uptime throughout her 8-year contract, FLNG Hilli disconnected from her mooring and departed Cameroon in August. She arrived in Singapore in September where modifications are underway for an expected all-in cost of US$350 million. Upon completion in 1H 2027, she will proceed to Argentina to commence her new 20-year contract, which is expected to generate approximately $5.7 billion in Adjusted EBITDA1 before commodity upside.

FLNG Gimi maintained Hilli's strong operational record, continuing to overproduce despite warmer ambient temperatures during the summer months and scheduled maintenance during the quarter. Conversion works on FLNG Esperanza remain on schedule and budget, while Golar's fourth FLNG conversion candidate, Grace Dahlia, has arrived at CIMC Raffles' shipyard for conversion works.

During Q3 and the subsequent two months, we secured an additional $1.6 billion in new financing capacity to add to the $0.7 billion of Total Golar cash1 as at September 30, 2026. This puts the Company in a strong position to pursue our growth ambitions. We are pleased with the development of charterer interest for FLNG #4, where we are advancing long-term opportunities for the unit under construction. During the quarter, we reserved long lead items for a fifth FLNG on the back of strong client engagement for attractive FLNG delivery with a ~3 year delivery time.”

Summary and review of financial results

Business Performance

2026 2025 Jul-Sep Apr-Jun Jul-Sep (in thousands of $) Total Total Total Net income 42,080 55,835 45,710 Income tax expense 1,477 1,724 1,788 Net income before income taxes 43,557 57,559 47,498 Depreciation and amortization 11,575 14,249 12,208 Unrealized loss on oil and gas derivative instruments - 38,126 12,732 Other non-operating loss - 2,656 - Interest income (7,885) (9,118) (9,129) Interest expense, net 15,439 22,169 9,289 Gains on derivative instruments, net (19,847) (6,888) (547) Other financial items, net 1,996 1,457 901 Net loss/(income) from equity method investments 128 (3,395) 327 Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income 1 10,846 10,550 10,141 Adjusted EBITDA 1 55,809 127,365 83,420





2026 Jul-Sep (in thousands of $) FLNG Corporate and other Total Segment Reporting Elimination Consolidated Reporting Liquefaction services revenue 15,719 - 15,719 - 15,719 Sales-type lease revenue 44,074 - 44,074 - 44,074 Vessel management fees and other revenues 23,611 324 23,935 - 23,935 Vessel operating expenses (31,727) 63 (31,664) - (31,664) Administrative expenses (129) (9,120) (9,249) - (9,249) Project development expenses (1,249) (34) (1,283) - (1,283) Realized loss on oil and gas derivative instruments (2) (328) - (328) - (328) Other operating income/(loss) 4,056 (297) 3,759 - 3,759 Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income 1 10,846 - 10,846 (10,846) - Adjusted EBITDA 1 64,873 (9,064) 55,809 (10,846) 44,963





2026 Apr-Jun (in thousands of $) FLNG Corporate and other Total Segment Reporting Elimination Consolidated Reporting Liquefaction services revenue 55,565 - 55,565 - 55,565 Sales-type lease revenue 48,349 - 48,349 - 48,349 Vessel management fees and other revenues 25,329 1,236 26,565 - 26,565 Vessel operating expenses (41,387) (779) (42,166) - (42,166) Administrative expenses (95) (9,217) (9,312) - (9,312) Project development expenses (1,719) (89) (1,808) - (1,808) Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments (2) 37,359 - 37,359 - 37,359 Other operating income/(loss) 2,329 (66) 2,263 - 2,263 Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income 1 10,550 - 10,550 (10,550) - Adjusted EBITDA 1 136,280 (8,915) 127,365 (10,550) 116,815





2025 Jul-Sep (in thousands of $) FLNG Corporate and other Total Segment Reporting Elimination Consolidated Reporting Liquefaction services revenue 55,971 - 55,971 - 55,971 Sales-type lease revenue 38,706 - 38,706 - 38,706 Vessel management fees and other revenues 20,763 7,095 27,858 - 27,858 Vessel operating expenses (40,450) (6,596) (47,046) - (47,046) Administrative expenses (291) (7,985) (8,276) - (8,276) Project development expenses (6,558) (565) (7,123) - (7,123) Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments (2) 13,587 - 13,587 - 13,587 Other operating loss - (398) (398) - (398) Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income 1 10,141 - 10,141 (10,141) - Adjusted EBITDA 1 91,869 (8,449) 83,420 (10,141) 73,279

(2) The line item“Realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on oil and gas derivative instruments” in the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations relates to income from the FLNG Hilli Liquefaction Tolling Agreement (“LTA”) and the natural gas derivative which is split into:“Realized gain/(loss) on oil and gas derivative instruments” and“Unrealized (loss)/gain on oil and gas derivative instruments”.

Golar today reported Q3 2026 net income of $42 million before non-controlling interests, including $12 million of non-cash items1. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $56 million, down $72 million from Q2 2026, primarily due to the temporary reduction in contributions from FLNG Hilli following the completion of her eight-year contract in Cameroon on July 27 and before starting on her new 20-year contract in H2 2027.

Completion of FLNG Hilli's Cameroon contract in July 2026 meant that the associated oil and gas derivative assets of $6.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively as of June 30, 2026, were realized in Q3 2026. The impact of this was to reduce the realized gains from the final billing in July. The $12 million of non-cash items1 was comprised of $20 million of mark-to-market interest rate swap gains offset by realization of the above derivative assets. Having completed the contract, there is no longer a requirement to recognize non-cash changes in relation to oil and gas derivative instruments.

Corporate/Other

Operating revenues and costs associated with legacy FSRU Operations and Maintenance agreements ended in Q2 2026. From Q3 2026, corporate/other items are primarily limited to internal management recharges in connection with Golar FLNG's, corporate administration/project related costs and other operating gains/losses.

Balance sheet and liquidity

Total Golar Cash1 as of September 30, 2026, was $0.7 billion. Golar's share of Contractual Debt1 as of September 30, 2026, is $2.7 billion. After deducting Total Golar Cash1 from Golar's share of Contractual Debt1, the net debt position as of Q3 2026 amounted to around $2.0 billion.

Of the $1.9 billion of Assets under development, $1.6 billion relates to the FLNG Esperanza conversion project that will serve a 20-year contract in Argentina and $0.3 billion relates to the FLNG four MKII conversion project that reached a Final Investment Decision during the quarter. Both have been fully equity funded to date.

In August 2026, we closed a $600 million RCF, secured by FLNG Esperanza which remains undrawn as of the current date. We also continue to progress negotiations on a larger long term senior secured debt facility for the Esperanza to supersede the RCF, with expected closing within 2027.

In September 2026, we announced the pricing of $500 million of 144A/Reg S denominated benchmark 5NC2 notes. The Notes were issued at 99% of their principal amount, will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company, bear interest at a rate of 7.5% per year and mature on December 15, 2031. Net proceeds of $487 million were received on October 8, 2026.

In November 2026, we signed an agreement to amend the current FLNG Hilli sale and leaseback facility provided by an affiliate of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited (“CSSC”). The amended facility will provide financing of up to $960 million, an extended maturity to 2038 and a reduced financing margin. The transaction is expected to close in December 2026 and generate approximately $472 million in net proceeds to Golar. Subject to additional approvals, Golar and CSSC intend to increase the facility to up to $1.2 billion, with additional drawdowns expected in 2027 and early 2028.

Inclusive of the newly issued bonds, the FLNG Hilli sale and leaseback facility upsize and available FLNG Esperanza RCF, Golar's available liquidity stands at approximately $2,270 million.

Recent key financial transactions and updates

During August 2026, Golar signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) agreement with CIMC Raffles for a second 3.5 MTPA MKII FLNG. The total budget for this FLNG, FLNG four, is estimated at $2.45 billion inclusive of the donor vessel, yard supervision, spares, crew training, contingencies, initial bunker supply, voyage related costs to deliver the FLNG to its prospective operational site and commissioning. The EPC contract also includes an option for an incremental MKII FLNG.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the 2013 built 177,427 cbm donor vessel Grace Dahlia was acquired from NYK Line. The larger storage capacity relative to the FLNG Esperanza will provide prospective FLNG four customers with additional offloading flexibility whilst retaining the benefits to Golar of a similar MKII design.

In response to the variety and quality of growth prospects in development, Golar has reserved key long-lead items for a potential fifth unit and entered into a LOI with Seatrium for incremental FLNG yard capacity for a MKI or MKII FLNG. Securing access to these long-lead items and the yard slot options at both Seatrium and CIMC Raffles positions Golar to meet the diverse requirements of its prospective customers in a timely manner. We believe it also makes Golar the only FLNG-as-a-service provider able to offer pre-2030 FLNG deliveries.

Liquefaction projects overview

In aggregate, Golar has over 12 MTPA of liquefaction capacity on the water or under construction, making the Company the world's largest owner of FLNG capacity.

FLNG Hilli

Maintained leading operational track record, offloading her 156th and final Cameroonian cargo in July 2026. The vessel departed Cameroon in August 2026 and arrived at Seatrium's Singapore shipyard, where upgrades and life extension work is being carried out, in September 2026.

Of the $350 million budget for upgrade costs, positioning, operating costs, fuel and insurance during the period between August 2026 and the expected Commercial Operations Date (“COD”) for her 20-year contract in Argentina commencing H2 2027, $110 million has been spent as of September 30, 2026. Work is progressing to schedule with no material unexpected issues identified to date.

Key commercial terms for FLNG Hilli's 20-year agreement with SESA in Argentina include Adjusted EBITDA1 to Golar of $285 million per year, with an additional commodity linked FLNG tariff component of 25% of Free on Board (“FOB”) prices in excess of $8/MMBtu. This will add approximately $30 million of potential annual upside to Golar for every US dollar the achieved FOB price is above the reference LNG price of $8/MMBtu. On the back of historically low EU gas storage levels and ongoing disruptions to Middle Eastern supply, prevailing spot and forward LNG prices indicate substantial additional value could be captured from this linkage.

The FLNG tariff will also be inflation adjusted at 30% of US CPI from year six (inclusive).

FLNG Gimi

FLNG Gimi has offloaded 50 cargoes to date and has continued to overproduce. Overproduction allows our customer to maximize value from strong LNG prices and Golar to benefit from additional revenues. As anticipated for the seasonally warm summer months, the year-to-date invoiced day rate in excess of the contractual day rate fell, from 17% in Q2 2026 to 12% in Q3 2026. The quarter was also impacted by scheduled maintenance. We expect this premium to gradually increase as temperatures cool into the latter part of Q4 2026 and for FLNG Gimi to continue to produce above her contracted volumes on an annual average basis.

Golar owns 70% of FLNG Gimi, and the Company's expected share of the net earnings backlog1, excluding any over-production-related earnings, for the remaining 19-year contract duration is expected to be approximately $2.8 billion.

Of the $1.2 billion FLNG Gimi debt facility, $1.14 billion is outstanding as of September 30, 2026.

FLNG Esperanza

Conversion work on the 3.5 MTPA FLNG Esperanza at CIMC Raffles yard remains on schedule and on budget, with over 20 million work hours now performed. Existing bow and stern sections of the vessel have been attached to the new midship section, prefabricated topside modules have been lifted onboard and integration works are now underway. Upon completion in Q4 2027, the FLNG will then sail to Argentina with contract start-up scheduled for H2 2028. Including capitalized interest, Golar has invested $1.6 billion to date, all equity funded.

The contract for FLNG Esperanza with SESA is expected to deliver $8 billion of Adjusted EBITDA backlog1 over 20 years, equivalent to $400 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA1 to Golar, before commodity exposure and inflationary adjustments. The commodity linked tariff component will add approximately $40 million of potential annual upside to Golar for every US dollar the achieved FOB price is above the reference LNG price of $8/MMBtu. FLNG Esperanza will be deployed in the Gulf of San Matías, offshore Argentina, where it will operate in proximity to FLNG Hilli. Similar to FLNG Hilli, the FLNG tariff will be inflation adjusted at 30% of US CPI from year six (inclusive).

Southern Energy S.A.

SESA is a company formed to enable LNG exports from Argentina. SESA is owned by a consortium of local gas producers including Pan American Energy (30%), YPF (25%), Pampa Energia (20%) and Harbour Energy (15%), together with Golar (10%).

Golar's 10% ownership of SESA provides additional commodity exposure. Once both FLNG Hilli and Esperanza are operational in Argentina, the 10% equity stake equates to additional commodity exposure to Golar for every US dollar/MMBtu change in achieved FOB prices above or below SESA's cash break even. Combined with the commodity exposure in the FLNG contracts, Golar's total commodity exposure for the two Argentinian FLNG contracts and through our ownership in SESA is up to $100 million for every $1 the FOB price is above $8/MMBtu, with a downside of approximately $28 million for every $1 the FOB price is below SESA's cash break even.

SESA's bidding process to sell further LNG solicited significant interest from offtakers. Detailed negotiations being conducted with a short-list of bidders are expected to conclude in the new year and bring total offtake agreements to around 5 MTPA, inclusive of the previously announced offtake to Securing Energy For Europe (“SEFE”).

San Matías Pipeline S.A. (“SMP”), the project company responsible for the construction and operation of the ~500km dedicated gas pipeline to facilitate year-round operations of both FLNG Hilli and FLNG Esperanza in Argentina continues to progress on schedule. Trenching is underway, pipes are arriving at site and stringing and welding activities have commenced. A $900 million financing facility was concluded with drawdowns commencing during the quarter. Golar has a 10% interest in SMP.

FLNG four: 3.5 MTPA MKII conversion

Golar made a final investment decision for its fourth FLNG during the quarter, a 3.5 MTPA MKII FLNG to be constructed at CIMC Raffles shipyard in Yantai, China. Golar's fourth FLNG is currently uncommitted and is the world's earliest available liquefaction capacity. During the quarter, Golar also acquired a donor vessel for the conversion project, the Grace Dahlia, a 2013 LNG carrier with a storage capacity of 177,427cbm. The larger storage capacity will provide prospective FLNG customers with additional offloading flexibility while retaining the benefits to Golar of a repeat MKII design. The Grace Dahlia has arrived at the shipyard where she will be converted alongside FLNG Esperanza.

FLNG business development

Pressure on shipyard slots and scarcity of long lead topside equipment makes the delivery of our 4th FLNG increasingly attractive. Golar is advancing detailed discussions for the long-term deployment of FLNG #4. FLNG #4's position as the earliest available liquefaction capacity delivering into an LNG market with increasing supply concentration drives strong demand from prospective upstream counterparts as well as from LNG offtakers. Geographically, we continue to see strong FLNG demand in South America and West Africa, with incremental projects in development in the Middle East and the Far East also advancing.

Based on the strong FLNG demand and increasing lead times for incremental supply, Golar secured long lead item slots during the quarter for a potential 5th FLNG. Alongside the LOI with Seatrium and additional yard options at CIMC, Golar is well placed to continue to serve clients looking for attractive liquefaction solutions delivering 1-3 years ahead of alternative solutions. We remain committed to our stated limit of one speculative order, and target our 5th FLNG once a long term contract for the fourth FLNG has been secured.

Investor conference call and webcast

We will host a conference call to discuss our financial and operating results for the third quarter 2026 on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8 a.m. Eastern time / 7 a.m. Central time / 1 p.m. London time / 2 p.m. Oslo time. A listen-only webcast of the call and an accompanying slide presentation may be accessed through our website at Following the call, a recording will be made available on our website.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is a LNG infrastructure company. Through its 80-year history, the company has pioneered maritime LNG infrastructure including the world's first Floating LNG liquefaction terminal (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) projects based on the conversion of existing LNG carriers. Today Golar is a focused FLNG company, and the only proven provider of FLNG as a service. Golar owns the world's largest fleet of FLNG units by annual liquefaction capacity, with a market leading operational track record.

Non-GAAP measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP), this earnings release and the associated investor presentation contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures which are included in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance.

This report also contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures for which we are unable to provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside of our control, such as oil and gas prices and exchange rates, as such items may be significant. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future events which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied to Golar's unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not uniformly defined by all companies and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures and disclosures used by other companies. The reconciliations as at September 30, 2026 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Non-GAAP measure Closest equivalent US GAAP measure Adjustments to reconcile to primary financial statements prepared under US GAAP Rationale for adjustments Performance measures Adjusted

EBITDA Net income/(loss) +/- Income taxes

+ Depreciation and amortization

+ Impairment of long-lived assets

+/- Unrealized (gain)/loss on oil and gas derivative instruments

+/- Other non-operating (income)/losses

+/- Net financial (income)/expense

+/- Net (income)/losses from equity method investments

+ Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income

Increases the comparability of total business performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies by excluding the results of our equity investments, removing the impact of unrealized movements on embedded derivatives, depreciation, impairment charge, financing costs, tax items, discontinued operations and including sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income.

Liquidity measures1 Contractual

debt Total debt (current and non-current), net of deferred financing costs +/-Variable Interest Entity (“VIE”) consolidation adjustments

+/-Deferred financing costs

During the year, we consolidate a lessor VIE for our Hilli sale and leaseback facility. This means that on consolidation, our contractual debt is eliminated and replaced with the lessor VIE debt.

Contractual debt represents our debt obligations under our various financing arrangements before consolidating the lessor VIE.

The measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity, identify the split of our debt (current and non-current) based on our underlying contractual obligations and aid comparability with our competitors.

Total Golar cash Golar cash based on GAAP measures:

+ Cash and cash equivalents

+ Restricted cash (current and non-current) -VIE restricted cash We consolidate a lessor VIE for our sale and leaseback facility. This means that on consolidation, we include restricted cash held by the lessor VIE.

Total Golar Cash represents our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (current and non-current) before consolidating the lessor VIE.

Management believes that this measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and aids comparability with our competitors.

Adjusted interest expense Interest expense, net +/-Variable Interest Entity (“VIE”) consolidation adjustments

+Capitalized deemed interest

-Deferred financing costs amortization During the year, we consolidate a lessor VIE for our Hilli sale and leaseback facility. This means that on consolidation, our contractual debt interest expense is eliminated and replaced with the lessor VIE debt interest expense.

Adjusted interest expense removes the effects of VIE consolidation, adjusted for capitalized deemed interest on qualifying assets and deferred financing costs amortization.

Management believes this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors by enhancing period-over-period and peer comparability and facilitating an assessment of our capital structure.



(1) Please refer to reconciliation below for Golar's share of contractual debt

Adjusted EBITDA backlog: This is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents the share of contracted fee income for executed contracts less forecasted operating expenses for these contracts/agreements. Adjusted EBITDA backlog should not be considered as an alternative to net income / (loss) or any other measure of our financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-cash items: Non-cash items comprised of impairment of long-lived assets, release of prior year contract underutilization liability, mark-to-market (“MTM”) movements on our TTF and Brent oil linked derivatives and interest rate swaps (“IRS”) which relate to the unrealized component of the gains/(losses) on oil and gas derivative instruments, gains on derivative instruments, net, gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment and gains/(losses) on disposals of investments.

Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income: Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income represents the lease receivable principal amortization component of the total amounts invoiced under the FLNG Gimi sales-type lease which commenced in June 2025. We included the total invoiced amounts comprising both interest income and principal repayment in our FLNG Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the total cash earnings and economic performance of the FLNG Gimi. This amount is eliminated from the unaudited consolidated statement of operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Abbreviations used:

FLNG: Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas vessel

FSRU: Floating Storage and Regasification Unit

MMBtu: Million British Thermal Units

MTPA: Million Tons Per Annum

Reconciliations - Liquidity Measures

Total Golar Cash

(in thousands of $) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 672,332 1,151,221 611,176 Restricted cash (current and non-current) 38,332 64,196 66,411 Less: VIE restricted cash (34) (11,429) (16,581) Total Golar Cash 710,630 1,203,988 661,006

Contractual Debt

(in thousands of $) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Total debt (current and non-current) net of deferred financing costs 2,639,351 2,758,024 1,917,346 VIE consolidation adjustments 321,715 283,886 270,291 Deferred financing costs 39,949 47,013 28,617 Total Contractual Debt 3,001,015 3,088,923 2,216,254 Less: Keppel's share of the Gimi debt (343,125) (360,000) (188,125) Golar's share of Contractual Debt 2,657,890 2,728,923 2,028,129

Please see Appendix A for the repayment profile for Golar's Contractual Debt.

Adjusted interest expense

2026 2026 2025 (in thousands of $) Jul-Sep Apr-Jun Jul-Sep Interest expense, net 15,439 22,169 9,289 Capitalized deemed interest on qualifying assets 27,351 20,921 23,277 VIE consolidation adjustments (1) 7,034 6,695 6,997 Deferred financing costs (2,339) (2,355) (2,609) Adjusted interest expense 47,485 47,430 36,954 Less: Keppel's share of the Gimi debt interest expense (5,470) (5,481) (3,691) Golar's share of adjusted interest expense 42,015 41,949 33,263

(1) This represents the difference between the VIE debt and our contractual debt

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as“if,”“subject to,”“believe,”“assuming,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“potential,”“will,”“may,”“should,”“expect,”“could,”“would,”“predict,”“propose,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Golar undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to:

our ability to fulfill our obligations under our commercial agreements, including the 20-year Lease and Operate Agreement (the“LOA”) for the FLNG Gimi (“FLNG Gimi”);

our ability to perform under our agreements with Southern Energy S.A. (“SESA”) for the deployment of FLNG Hilli (“FLNG Hilli”) and FLNG Esperanza (“FLNG Esperanza”) in Argentina, including the timely completion of redeployment, conversion and commissioning activities, as well as SESA's and SMP's ability to meet their commitments to us;

our ability to complete the FLNG Esperanza conversion and FLNG Hilli refurbishment in a timely manner and within budget;

that an attractive deployment opportunity, or any of the opportunities under discussion for our second 3.5 MTPA MKII-design FLNG unit (“FLNG four”), will be converted into a suitable contract. Failure to secure a contract in a timely manner or at all could result in losses on our investment in the long-lead items, milestone payments made to date, the cost of acquiring the donor vessel (Grace Dahlia) and applicable termination fees. Even if a satisfactory contract is secured, changes in project capital expenditures, foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, could materially affect the expected amount and timing of our return on investment;

an increase in tax liabilities in the jurisdictions where we are currently operating, have previously operated or expect to operate;

our ability to obtain additional financing or refinance existing debt on acceptable terms or at all;

any failure of shipyards to comply with work standards, project schedules, performance specifications or agreed prices;

the outcome and timing of the Company's strategic review process, including the possibility that the review may not result in any transaction, strategic alternative, or other outcome; the potential for disruption to operations, commercial activities, financings or relationships during the review process; the ability to identify and execute transactions or structural alternatives that enhance shareholder value or accelerate the FLNG growth pipeline; market, regulatory, financing, and counterparty conditions affecting any potential transaction; and costs, opportunity costs, management distraction, or other uncertainties associated with the process;

global economic trends, cybersecurity risks, competition, and geopolitical risks, including actions by the U.S. government, trade tensions or conflicts such as those between the U.S. and China or the U.S. and Iran, related sanctions, and the potential effects of any Russia-Ukraine or U.S.-Iran peace settlement on liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) supply and demand;

continuing volatility in the global financial markets, including commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and global trade policy;

changes in general domestic and international political conditions, particularly where we operate, or where we seek to operate;

changes in our ability to retrofit vessels as FLNGs, including the availability of donor vessels to purchase, lead times for critical components and the time it takes to build new vessels;

increases in operating costs as a result of inflation or trade policy, including salaries and wages, insurance, crew and related costs, repairs and maintenance and spares;

any material decline or prolonged weakness in tolling rates for FLNGs;

any failure of our contract counterparties to comply with their agreements with us or other key project stakeholders;

continuing uncertainty resulting from potential future claims from our counterparties of purported force majeure under contractual arrangements, including our future projects and other contracts to which we are a party;

the ability of certain parties to meet their respective obligations to us, including indemnification obligations;

claims made or losses incurred in connection with our continuing obligations;

our ability to close potential future transactions in relation to equity interests in our vessels or to monetize our remaining investments on a timely basis or at all;

changes to rules and regulations applicable to FLNGs or other parts of the natural gas and LNG supply chain;

rules on climate-related disclosures promulgated by the European Union, including but not limited to disclosure of certain climate-related risks and financial impacts, as well as greenhouse gas emissions;

actions taken by regulatory authorities that may prohibit the access of FLNGs to various ports and locations; and

other factors listed from time to time in registration statements, reports or other materials that we have filed with or furnished to the Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“U.S. SEC”) on March 26, 2026 (the“2025 Annual Report”).

As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States give a true and fair view of Golar's unaudited consolidated assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations. To the best of our knowledge, the report for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the period and their impact on the unaudited consolidated financial statements, the principal risks and uncertainties and major related party transactions.

November 18, 2026

The Board of Directors

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor Questions: +44 207 063 7900

Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO

Eduardo Maranhão - CFO

Tor Olav Trøim (Chairman of the Board)

Benoît de la Fouchardiere (Director)

Carl Steen (Director)

Dan Rabun (Director)

Lori Wheeler Naess (Director)

Mi Hong Yoon (Director)

Niels Stolt-Nielsen (Director)

Stephen J. Schaefer (Director)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act