MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quantum cybersecurity technology Qatacomb successfully passes four validation tests under simulated high-noise quantum computing conditions, demonstrating near-perfect authorized data recovery and no measurable advantage for a simulated eavesdropper

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gix Internet Ltd. (Nasdaq: GIXI; TASE: GIX) (“Gix” or the“Company”), a dual-listed technology company, today announced that Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X Labs” or“QXL”), in which Gix holds approximately 13% (2,818,585 shares), announced results from a simulation-based validation of Qatacomb, its quantum-native privacy technology, using IonQ's cloud-based Aria-2 quantum hardware noise model.

Quantum X Labs completed end-to-end validation in a challenging simulated operating environment with approximately 1.86% two-qubit gate error rates. The validation involved 120 quantum circuits and 16,000 measurement shots, with all four predefined technical tests successfully completed.

Key Validation Results:

99.93% authorized data recovery: The intended recipient successfully recovered protected information with near-perfect accuracy.No measurable eavesdropping advantage: A simulated unauthorized observer achieved a success rate of 0.501 ± 0.001, statistically indistinguishable from random guessing.Strong quantum threshold performance: The protocol demonstrated a clearly identifiable copy-threshold signature at 11.4 standard deviations above the sub-threshold baseline.High theoretical consistency: Ciphertext measurements matched theoretical predictions within 0.01 RMS across nine phases.

These results demonstrate the potential of Qatacomb to protect sensitive information through quantum-physical properties while maintaining highly accurate access for authorized recipients, even under challenging simulated hardware-noise conditions.

Following the successful simulation-based validation, Quantum X Labs has prepared the Qatacomb protocol for potential execution on IonQ's Forte quantum computer, subject to obtaining the necessary hardware access. This next phase is intended to evaluate the technology's performance under actual quantum hardware conditions. Qatacomb forms part of Quantum X Labs' broader QuantumQ Security initiative, which is developing quantum-native cybersecurity technologies designed to address emerging security challenges associated with the advancement of quantum computing.

About Gix Internet Ltd.

Gix Internet Ltd. is a technology company that is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol GIXI and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol GIX. Its operating focus is deliverz.ai, a wholly-owned company that develops an AI-powered management and orchestration layer for robots, people and autonomous systems, commercially proven today in hospital logistics. The platform combines management software with autonomous mobile robots and human couriers to schedule and assign internal deliveries in real time - by location, priority and availability - from a central operations system. It is built for last-mile movement inside complex, high-traffic facilities such as hospitals, is in commercial use at Sheba Medical Center, and is being introduced to U.S. healthcare organizations. Gix's broader strategy is to extend the same management architecture to additional autonomous systems and complex physical operating environments. Gix also holds a strategic minority stake in Quantum X Labs Inc., a separately listed company. For more information, visit .

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

About deliverz.ai

deliverz.ai is defining the future of healthcare logistics automation with an end-to-end, AI-powered orchestration platform that unifies autonomous robots, human transport teams, and hospital workflows into a single intelligent system. Robot-agnostic and built to scale, deliverz.ai automates and optimizes logistics across any workflow and within any environment, increasing throughput, reducing costs, and improving both patient and staff experience. Delivered through a flexible Software as a Service (SaaS) and Robotics as a Service (RaaS) model, deliverz.ai provides the intelligent logistics backbone for hospitals, making operations smarter, faster, and patient-centered. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gix's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential of Qatacomb to protect sensitive information; QXL's plans to potentially execute the Qatacomb protocol on IonQ's Forte quantum computer, subject to obtaining necessary hardware access; the potential performance of Qatacomb under actual quantum hardware conditions; and QXL's broader development of quantum-native cybersecurity technologies. There can be no assurance that any benefit realized by QXL will result in any corresponding benefit to the Company or the value of its investment in QXL. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's registration statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-43362), as amended, as filed with the SEC on June 18, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. For a description of risks affecting QXL, reference is made to QXL's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Gix is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

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