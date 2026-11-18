Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Golar LNG Limited (Ticker: GLNG)
Due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (“CSDR”), please note the information below on the payment date for the small number of Golar shares registered in Norway's central securities depository (“VPS”):
- Dividend amount: $0.25 per share Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed in NOK Last day including right: November 27, 2026 Ex-date: November 30, 2026 (same as record date per primary Nasdaq listing requirements) Record date: November 30, 2026 Payment date: On December 9, 2026. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed on December 11, 2026.
Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
November 18, 2026
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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