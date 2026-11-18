MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing body of literature highlights the technology's value across academic research, therapeutic development, and bioprocessing

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refeyn, the pioneer in mass photometry technology, today announced that mass photometry now features in 2,000 scientific publications, marking its growing presence across academic and industrial research.

The milestone follows 500 publications – reached in August 2024 – and more than 1,000 by May 2025. Just eight years after Refeyn was founded, the expanding literature illustrates how scientists are using mass photometry to address analytical challenges across structural biology, protein interactions, antibody development, RNA characterization, and gene therapy.







Mass photometry measures individual molecules in solution without labels, revealing sample composition and heterogeneity in minutes using minimal material. It helps scientists investigate molecular interactions, assess sample quality before complex experiments, and make critical decisions during biotherapeutic development.

Published studies demonstrate both established and emerging applications. Researchers have used mass photometry to investigate protein assemblies involved in disease; characterize by-products in bispecific antibody production; measure mRNA length; and quantify empty, partially filled, and full adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids. Other studies explore new analytical approaches, extending the technology's capabilities and potential uses.

“Reaching 2,000 publications is a milestone for the whole mass photometry community,” said Fiona Coats, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Refeyn.“Scientists continue to show us the breadth of questions this technology can help answer, from understanding fundamental biological mechanisms to improving how biotherapeutics are developed and characterized. We are proud to support their work and help make these capabilities accessible to more laboratories.”

Refeyn now has more than 700 systems installed across over 30 countries, with mass photometry used by 23 of the world's top 25 biopharmaceutical companies. Recent user meetings in France, the USA, and Japan brought together scientists sharing applications across research and bioprocessing – reflecting the community's continuing exchange of methods and ideas.

Refeyn's searchable mass photometry publication library brings together scientific articles, preprints and reviews in which the technology has been applied, evaluated or cited.

About Refeyn

Refeyn ( ) develops and produces pioneering mass photometry technology, which assesses sample purity, protein interactions, antibody aggregation, mRNA, and AAV capsids – in minutes, in solution, and with minimal sample. Used by most of the world's top biopharma companies, mass photometry leverages single-molecule mass measurement to accelerate discovery, development, and bioprocessing. Refeyn is headquartered in Oxford, UK, and Waltham, USA. Founded in 2018, Refeyn was named in the Sunday Times 100 Tech 2026 list of the UK's fastest growing technology companies.

CONTACT: Contact: Catie Lichten – Scientific Communications Manager...