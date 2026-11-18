MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Early use cases show measurable results, including up to a 60% reduction in manual effort

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq New York: OCTV and Nasdaq Stockholm: OCTV SDB) today announced progress in Octave CoLabs, its customer co-innovation program. In CoLabs, Octave and customer teams build AI workflows together on the customer's own engineering and operational data, turning high-effort, expert-driven tasks into repeatable, AI-assisted processes.

The Octave platform gives every application and agent a shared, living model of each asset, built on connectivity and governance that span any cloud, system, or model. CoLabs is where the platform is being proven. Customer teams are building agentic workflows on their own data, and customers are now asking how to move those workflows into production.

Highlights include:



MAIRE – work-package and schedule optimizer & P&ID rule manager: Octave and MAIRE, through its AI competence center Nextbrains, has demonstrated an AI-based Fabrication Planner that uses AI and mathematical optimization to help pre-fabrication planners release more work to the shop sooner, with results demonstrating the ability to reduce manual effort by up to 60% while maximizing throughput. Additionally, they have applied agentic AI to structured P&ID data, including how every line, valve and instrument connects, so that compliance checks that take engineers hours now run in minutes on every revision. Fluor – 3D model rule checking: Octave and Fluor Corporation are using agentic AI to turn Fluor's design standards into automated checks that run directly on structured 3D model data, pinpointing clearance, access, support and specification issues across the model. The AI interprets Fluor's specifications, configures the required checks and reports issues, building on the proven model-checking capabilities of Octave's Forte 3D. The development enables project teams to conduct design reviews using natural language, while improving the effectiveness of engineering quality checks and helping reduce costly rework during fabrication and construction.

“The world's leading EPCs are working side by side with us to bring AI into the engineering workflows they already trust. Moving from prototype to customer testing in a matter of weeks shows what co-innovation makes possible,” said Jay Allardyce, Chief Product Officer at Octave.

“Our ambition is to move beyond digitizing individual tasks and transform how engineering and the EPC value chain work together. MAIRE and Octave are building agentic AI solutions designed to connect knowledge, data and decisions, bringing innovation directly into the workflows that deliver complex projects,” commented Michele Mariella, Group Chief Digital & Information Officer, MAIR E.

“AI is enhancing how we execute projects and helping us deliver superior outcomes for our clients. Our approach is to embed AI directly into our delivery workflows to strengthen efficiency and schedule certainty. Collaborating with Octave to bring agentic AI into design review is a clear example of that approach in action,” said Asheesh Doda, VP - Artificial Intelligence and Supply Chain, Fluor.

Octave is also running additional CoLabs engagements and continuing to add participants, with a focus on engineering validation, schedule and resource optimization, product compliance and operational decision support.

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About Octave

Octave provides software used to design, build, operate and protect critical facilities and infrastructure. The company has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is available in Octave's SEC filings.