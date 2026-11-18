MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Syngas cleaning and hydrogen separation contract builds on the Company's established India operations and its international growth strategy

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or the“Company”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today that its subsidiary Pyro Green-Gas (“PGG”), operating in India through its wholly-owned division Airscience Technologies Pvt Ltd. (“AST-PGG”), has been awarded a contract to provide syngas cleaning and hydrogen separation technology for a waste-to-hydrogen plant in India. The project is an initiative of NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (“NETRA”), the research and development arm of NTPC Limited, India's largest power utility. The facility is expected to be among the first of its kind in India, demonstrating the potential to convert municipal waste into a valuable energy resource.

PyroGenesis' AST-PGG has had an established presence in India, where the subsidiary maintains an office and personnel. The Company sees growing opportunities in India for its advanced technologies including its coke-oven gas cleaning solutions, particularly as India continues to invest in industrial modernization, waste management, and alternative energy production. This announcement also follows PyroGenesis' recent establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Together, these developments reflect the Company's strategy of developing regional footholds in markets where it sees expanding commercial opportunities, providing closer access to customers, partners, and emerging projects.

“This contract is another example of how PyroGenesis' technologies have application in new and ever-expanding markets,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis.“The fact that this project is being developed under an initiative of NTPC Limited, India's largest power utility, is particularly noteworthy. It demonstrates the growing interest among major industrial and energy organizations in PyroGenesis' various technologies and engineering capabilities to address waste management and decarbonization challenges – two areas where PyroGenesis is well established. India represents a significant opportunity for us. Through PGG and its division AST, we already have an established office and full-time personnel in the country, giving us a valuable local presence from which to pursue and support new customers.”

The NTPC NETRA pilot plant is designed to convert municipal solid waste (“MSW”) into high-purity hydrogen, addressing waste management challenges while supporting the development of alternative energy sources. The processing of MSW will generate hydrogen-rich synthesis gas (“syngas”). This syngas is subsequently cleaned and processed to separate and recover high-purity hydrogen. The facility is planned to produce one tonne per day of hydrogen from MSW.

AST-PGG will work in collaboration with KPI Green Hydrogen & Ammonia Ltd. and CIST Technology Solutions. Together, the companies bring complementary expertise in gasification, gas treatment, and hydrogen production to the integrated pilot facility. AST-PGG will be responsible for the critical downstream cleaning of the raw syngas and separation of high-purity hydrogen from the treated gas. Syngas derived from municipal waste contains a complex mixture of contaminants, making the cleaning and separation process technically demanding. AST-PGG's system is designed to achieve two key performance requirements:



Hydrogen purity of 99.99% Hydrogen recovery of at least 90% from the syngas stream.

Meeting these requirements involves advanced contaminant removal, precise process engineering, and efficient hydrogen separation technology. AST-PGG has extensive experience in industrial gas cleaning and purification, including the treatment of coke oven gas and syngas. Its technologies enable industrial gases to be cleaned and upgraded for higher-value applications, including chemical production, methanol synthesis, and hydrogen generation.

About Pyro Green-Gas Inc.

Pyro Green-Gas offers technologies, equipment, and expertise in biogas upgrading and air pollution controls. Pyro Green-Gas designs and builds: (i) gas upgrading systems to convert biogas to renewable natural gas (RNG); (ii) pyrolysis-gas purification; (iii) biogas & landfill-gas flares and thermal oxidizers; and (iv) purification of coke-oven gas (a by-product in the primary steel industry arising from the conversion of coal into coke) into high purity hydrogen, which is in high demand across the industry. In addition, Pyro Green-Gas produces a line of landfill gas flares which reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills, and is actively involved in gas purification and separation, and reforming and synthesis of hydrocarbon gases, as well as waste gas and solid waste valorization systems.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“targets”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“an opportunity exists”,“is positioned”,“estimates”,“intends”,“assumes”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under“Risk Factors” in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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