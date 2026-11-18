MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Complimentary, research-based tool helps assess risk, qualify returns and evaluate potential projects

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With organizations facing the mounting pressure to demonstrate returns on AI, technology analyst firm Valoir today announced the launch of the Valoir AI Value Coach, a complimentary resource designed to help C-level leaders make smarter decisions about potential AI investments. As initiatives compete for manager approval and resource allocation, the Valoir AI Value Coach, based on Valoir's proven ROI methodology, gives leaders a practical way to compare the potential value and risk of AI projects across different business units.

“Given the noise in the market, the possibilities for AI adoption can seem endless, but figuring out which initiatives will deliver tangible outcomes, minimize organizational risk and justify investment is less obvious,” said Rebecca Wettemann, Valoir CEO and principal analyst.“The Valoir AI Value Coach addresses that by putting a proven, ROI-first approach in the hands of business leaders, illustrating where and how to invest.”

Rather than capabilities or trends, the Valoir AI Value Coach focuses on overall risk and return, letting users select from a library of potential AI applications or describe their own initiative. Through a guided evaluation, the resource generates value and risk scores. It then presents the results in an interactive dashboard, allowing leaders to compare opportunities, explore different scenarios, determine priorities and download detailed reports to support internal discussions and decision-making.

“Business leaders don't need another list of things AI can do. They need to know which of those things will benefit the organization and impact its bottom line,” Wettemann continued.“Valoir's goal is to ground the business case for AI in the value the technology delivers and enable leaders to compare and prioritize AI investments across supply chain, finance, operations, sales, and other business functions.”

Wettemann concluded,“Too many organizations are launching pilots and experimenting with use cases without a clear understanding of what they're trying to achieve or what the costs will be to run it. The Valoir AI Value Coach helps leaders take a step back, evaluate their options and make more informed investment decisions.”

The Valoir AI Value Coach is available at no cost by visiting: . Valoir also offers versions for HR and CX.

About Valoir

Valoir is a technology analyst firm providing research and advisory services with a focus on the value technology delivers. With deep expertise in CRM, HCM, customer and employee experience, enterprise applications, and AI, Valoir helps clients understand and maximize the value of technology. For more information, contact Valoir at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Valoir...