MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helping young people understand the consequences of impaired driving is the focus of a special screening event at Bliss Carman Middle School in Fredericton today. MADD Canada and Provincial Sponsor Alcool NB Liquor (ANBL) are bringing the 2026–2027 School Program to New Brunswick students, using educational content and powerful stories to encourage safe and responsible choices behind the wheel.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of these crashes. Education and awareness can help young people recognize the risks and make informed choices. MADD Canada's one-hour School Program presentations for students in Grades 7 through 12 deliver strong messages about the impacts of impaired driving.

“Education can make a lasting difference in how young people understand impaired driving and the choices they make,” said Trisha Dosaj, National President of MADD Canada, who was injured in an impaired driving crash in 2013 with her daughter, Sophia, while her sister, Jayna, and unborn niece, Lauren, were killed in the same crash.“We want students to know that getting behind the wheel impaired or accepting a ride from someone who is impaired can have life-changing consequences. Thank you to ANBL for its continued support in delivering 56 life-saving presentations this year.”

“ANBL is proud to support MADD Canada in its important work,” said Lori Stickles, President & CEO of ANBL.“Promoting responsible consumption is a key part of ANBL's corporate social responsibility commitment, and we believe education is an effective way to raise awareness around the risks associated with impaired driving."

In Trapped, the new film featured in MADD Canada's 2026–2027 School Program, Gabe, the main character makes a reckless decision that leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. The film gives students a starting point to discuss the decisions and circumstances that can lead to impaired driving, and the devastating consequences that can follow. The School Program presentations also include real victim stories.

Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

MADD Canada is grateful to its National and Provincial Sponsors for supporting the School Program. For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit . Follow MADD Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About ANBL

ANBL is a provincial Crown corporation responsible for the purchase, importation, distribution, and retail sale of alcoholic beverages in New Brunswick. As of March 29, 2026, it serves customers through 38 corporate stores, 93 agency stores, 109 local producer agency stores, and 68 grocery stores, offering approximately 3,000 products. With a network spanning more than 28 communities and a workforce of approximately 570 employees, ANBL has served New Brunswickers for over 50 years. In addition to its retail operations, ANBL promotes responsible consumption through initiatives such as the Safe Ride program, which supported 23 events across the province in 2025-2026, reached more than 106,000 patrons, and helped 24% of event attendees get home safely using the free transportation service.

For more information:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or ...

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...

...