(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saddleback Educational Publishing's CTE Journeys Handbooks give high school auto, construction, manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture students career reading at about a third-grade level Pasadena, CA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- About 269,500 public high school students concentrated in construction coursework in the 2024–25 school year, the highest count since 1981, according to a 2026 analysis from the National Center for Construction Education and Research. Saddleback Educational Publishing, a Hi-Lo publisher founded in 1982, writes career handbooks for striving readers in high school trades programs, with titles on construction, automotive, and other trades careers. The company has also published guidance on choosing CTE reading materials for students reading below grade level. “The careers in these handbooks keep our communities running, and most of them don't start with a four-year college,” said Arianne McHugh, President and Publisher of Saddleback Educational Publishing.“We write these books so a student in a trades program can read one independently and learn how to get into each of those careers.” CTE Reading Materials for Auto, Construction, and Manufacturing Programs Saddleback Educational Publishing's CTE Journeys Handbooks cover 16 career fields for grades 9–12. Five align with trades programs that many high schools offer:



Trades program Related handbook Careers featured Lexile® measure Automotive technology Auto and Equipment Mechanics Collision repair technician, aviation safety inspector, train system technician HL530L Construction and building trades Building, Construction, and Engineering Construction supply scheduler, rough carpenter, surveyor HL450L Manufacturing and production Manufacturing Locksmith, production line worker, expeditor HL460L Transportation and logistics Transportation and Logistics Flight attendant, long-haul trucker, warehouse manager HL510L Agriculture and food Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Organic farmer, food inspector, grocery store manager HL490L

Each handbook runs about 100 pages, and the other 11 titles cover fields from Healthcare to Information Technology.

How to Build Reading Into a CTE Trades Course

A trades teacher can introduce a handbook as a CTE literacy resource at the start of a unit, before students reach the program's technical manuals. In exploration courses and counseling offices, access to the full set lets students read about several fields before choosing a pathway. Teachers can preview the format with the free sample on the Building, Construction, and Engineering handbook page.

Hi-Lo Books About Automotive and Construction Careers for High School Students

Each trades handbook follows several people working in the same field. In Auto and Equipment Mechanic, automotive technology students meet Parker, a collision repair technician at an auto body shop, along with an aviation safety inspector and a train system technician.

Building, Construction, and Engineering covers both sides of a construction project, from a supply scheduler who coordinates shipments in the office to the rough carpenters and surveyor on-site. Every handbook also outlines the education and training each role requires and includes a glossary of field-specific terms, such as the automotive vocabulary students hear in the shop.

“When students learn the language of a trade before they need it, they walk into training with more confidence,” McHugh said.“That confidence follows them to every job site.”

Questions Trades Teachers Ask About CTE Reading Materials

Question: What are good Hi-Lo books for automotive technology students?

Answer: Good Hi-Lo books for automotive students pair an accessible reading level with a realistic picture of the work. Saddleback's Auto and Equipment Mechanics handbook shows how far that field reaches beyond the auto shop, with mechanics careers at airports and train depots alongside car repair. One of those roles, a train system technician, draws on computer skills. The handbook also covers the rewards and challenges of the work and the strengths each role calls for.

Question: What reading materials work for construction trades students?

Answer: Construction trades students benefit from reading that shows how a full project comes together. Saddleback's Building, Construction, and Engineering handbook follows the work on a new high-rise downtown, including a surveyor who uses technology to measure the land and create a digital map. Students also learn how to qualify for each job and what to do next if they want to pursue it.

Question: What reading materials work for manufacturing students?

Answer: Manufacturing students benefit from books that show the range of jobs in the field, including some that surprise them. Saddleback's Manufacturing handbook features a locksmith who helps people locked out of their cars or homes. It also follows production work inside a pie factory, through to the expeditor who gets orders out the door on schedule. Students can weigh each role against their own skills and interests.

Question: Are there decodable or phonics books for automotive and construction students?

Answer: The CTE Journeys Handbooks are Hi-Lo books rather than decodable texts. For students still learning to decode, Saddleback publishes the Teen Emergent Reader Libraries® Phonics sets for grades 9–12, which pair decodable text with full-color photographs and teen storylines. A reading specialist can use them alongside the career handbooks.

Question: Can a trades program start with the handbook for its own field?

Answer: Yes. Saddleback sells each handbook individually by career field, so an automotive program can start with Auto and Equipment Mechanics and a construction program with Building, Construction, and Engineering. Schools that want every field on hand can choose the boxed set of all 16 titles, which Saddleback also offers with a pack of 10 Next Steps: Personal Exploration Guide workbooks to guide students through choosing a career path.

Source: NCCER, Construction CTE Enrollment in Public High Schools: The Past 40 Years, research fact sheet (2026).

About Saddleback Educational Publishing

Saddleback Educational Publishing is a family-owned, MWBE-certified Hi-Lo publisher founded in 1982. What started as a home-office operation shipping orders out of a garage is now a catalog of over 1,500 titles, all of them created and published by Saddleback. The same family has run it for over 40 years, and the mission has never changed.

We create high-interest, age-respectful instructional materials for striving readers in grades 4–12, including English Language Learners, Newcomers, students with learning disabilities, and students reading below grade level. Our books are written at accessible reading levels from Pre-K through fifth grade, so no matter where a student starts, we have something on our shelf for them. We offer a wide range of formats, including graphic novels, fiction, nonfiction, books in verse, and plays, because we know that the right format is just as important as the right reading level.

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