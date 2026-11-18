MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointments of Mike Tudeen, Dr. Ujjwal Ramtekkar, Dr. Priya Mammen and Dr. Michael Nottidge strengthen expertise in value-based risk, behavioral health and acute care as TailorCare scales its clinically led MSK care model

Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorCare, a leading provider of technology-enabled, value-based solutions for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors and Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The company welcomed Mike Tudeen to its Board of Directors and added three physician leaders to its CAB: Ujjwal Ramtekkar, MD, MBA, CPE, MPE, DFAACAP, FAPA; Priya Mammen, MD, MPH; and Michael Nottidge, MD, MPH, MBA.

These appointments enhance the clinical and operating experience at TailorCare as it extends its clinically led, evidence-based MSK care navigation program to health plan and employer partners across 4 million eligible members nationwide.

Mike Tudeen joins TailorCare's Board of Directors with more than three decades of experience as a healthcare business builder and operator focused on high-risk population management and value-based contracting with payers. Mike currently serves in multiple board and investor roles, helping mission driven companies to optimize product offerings and scale rapidly. Mike has served as CEO and board member of CareBridge Health, PopHealthCare and INSPIRIS.

“MSK conditions are among the most painful and costly in the U.S., and health plans want a partner who shares accountability for results,” said Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO of TailorCare.“Mike has spent his career helping organizations take accountability for outcomes and cost in high-risk populations, and we're honored that he's joined TailorCare's mission to transform the experience of specialty care.”

The CAB advises TailorCare's clinical leadership on care model design, clinical quality and evidence-based pathway development. The three new members bring experience across behavioral health, pharmacy-based care, public health, emergency medicine and critical care.

Ujjwal Ramtekkar, MD, MBA, CPE, MPE, DFAACAP, FAPA is a double board-certified psychiatrist and seasoned physician executive with expertise in value-based care, managed care, telehealth and digital health, emphasizing responsible innovation, clinical excellence and healthcare transformation. He is the former chief medical officer at LifeStance Health, where he led clinical services for psychiatric and psychotherapy clinicians. Previously, he held leadership roles at Teladoc Health, Quartet Health and Nationwide Children's Hospital. He advises organizations on health technology, AI governance, clinical strategy and innovative care delivery models. Dr. Ramtekkar completed his psychiatry residency at Washington University School of Medicine and a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He also received an MBA from Maryville University.

Priya Mammen, MD, MPH is a board-certified emergency physician, public health leader, healthcare executive and founder of Rana Tigrina Advisory. She brings more than 20 years of frontline clinical experience spanning academic medical centers, trauma centers and rural community hospitals. As deputy chief medical officer of Walgreens Co, she led the Office of Clinical Integrity, overseeing clinical governance, healthcare services implementation and patient safety across nearly 9,000 pharmacies serving 10 million people daily. A peer-reviewed researcher, she has secured multimillion-dollar funding for public health initiatives. Dr. Mammen has served as a member, trustee and chair of several nonprofit boards as well as on city, state and federal government advisory committees. An accomplished writer and speaker, she is an opinion columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer and a member of the advisory board at Commons Healthcare. She earned her BS from Tufts University, MPH from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and MD from Temple University School of Medicine. Her academic career includes an associate professorship in emergency medicine and appointments at the University of Pennsylvania, Sidney Kimmel Medical College and Penn State College of Medicine.

Michael Nottidge, MD, MPH, MBA is vice president and national medical director at Contessa, part of Amedisys, where he leads clinical strategy, quality and operations across a national portfolio of home-based acute care joint ventures. He is dual board-certified in emergency medicine and critical care medicine and continues to practice clinically. Dr. Nottidge previously led an ICU physician group in Nashville through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped deploy clinical decision-support tools at health system scale, including a sepsis detection algorithm. He completed his residency and fellowship training at Johns Hopkins Hospital and holds a Master of Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Nottidge received an MBA from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management.

“As we extend our clinically led MSK model to more members, we want the strongest possible expertise guiding our navigation model,” said Lucas Richie, MD, chief medical officer at TailorCare.“Drs. Ramtekkar, Mammen and Nottidge bring leadership depth across behavioral health, pharmacy-based care, public health and acute care. Together, our expanded team will deepen our expertise in evaluating MSK conditions and pain, which can stem from many contributing factors. This will inevitably sharpen our care model and strengthen our clinical quality as we help health plan partners and their members navigate to the most effective, evidence-based MSK care.”

About TailorCare

TailorCare is a leading provider of technology-enabled, value-based care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back and muscle conditions. Through arrangements with health plan and employer customers, TailorCare is contracted to serve 4 million commercial and Medicare Advantage members nationally in risk-based and non-risk-based contracting models. The company takes a deeply personal, data-driven approach, carefully assessing patients' symptoms, health history, preferences and goals for musculoskeletal health improvement. Using predictive analytics and AI paired with proprietary datasets and the latest evidence-based guidelines, TailorCare guides patients in navigating the most effective treatment pathways every step of the way. Learn more at and follow @TailorCare on LinkedIn.

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