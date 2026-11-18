Robin Taconet discusses AI in advertising, brand consistency and digital trust on Tomorrow, Today.

Robin Taconet discusses creative fatigue, keeping AI-generated ads on brand, human review of AI content and digital literacy in the fight against AI fraud.

- Robin TaconetSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Robin Taconet, founder of the AI advertising startup Tactimetry. Recorded at the Ai4 artificial intelligence conference, the conversation examines how brands can use artificial intelligence (AI) to produce advertising at scale without losing their identity, and why human oversight remains central to that work.In the episode, Taconet describes his background in computer science and engineering and his work at startups and at larger technology companies, including Salesforce, MongoDB and Meta. He says his time at Meta showed him how much room there was for AI to improve marketing, which led him to found Tactimetry less than a year ago. The company works with brands and agencies to create on-brand advertising assets, such as images, videos and copy, at scale.Topics covered in the episode include:- Creative fatigue, the drop in an ad's effectiveness after audiences have seen it many times, and why it pushes brands to produce new assets at a fast pace- Why small e-commerce brands, such as jewelry and apparel companies, may need 50 to 70 new ad variations a week- How campaign metrics such as click-through rate and return on investment feed back into the next round of creative work- How Tactimetry ingests a brand's "DNA," including its voice, tone and color palette, to keep AI-generated work consistent- The use of verifier agents and human review to catch flawed AI imagery before it reaches the public- Labeling AI-generated content, new disclosure rules in Europe and the role of digital literacy in protecting people from AI-enabled fraud- Whether AI adoption is ahead of its proven business value, and the potential of robotics to take on physically demanding workTaconet explains that the brand itself is the starting point for every asset his company creates. "What we want to do is ingest your brand, your brand DNA, your assets, whatever you've done in the past that defines who you are, your voice, your tone, your palette," he said.He also argues that people, not tools, will remain the deciding factor as AI spreads. "Especially with AI, the most critical piece of the chain is going to be the human being, more so than the technology that is around it," Taconet said.Natarajan pressed Taconet on whether heavy personalization and constant testing could dilute what makes a brand distinctive, and on how businesses can measure the real outcomes of AI rather than the volume of its use."What I think AI has a profound effect on is being able to create networks on the fly. The coordination is where the friction is," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today. "If I'm able to create coordination benefits within the company, across companies and across industries, I think the value will be really felt."The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=9CzJZUsPJpAAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Robin TaconetRobin Taconet is the founder of Tactimetry, a company that uses AI to help brands and agencies create advertising assets that stay consistent with their brand identity. Originally from the Paris area and now based in New York City, he has a background in computer science and engineering and has worked at technology companies including Salesforce, MongoDB and Meta.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Robin Taconet x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tactimetry Founder Robin Taconet Says Humans Remain the Critical Link in AI Advertising on Tomorrow, Today News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 18, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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