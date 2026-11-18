SEONGNAM, SOUTH KOREA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hansol Bio, a South Korean cosmetics OEM/ODM manufacturer, is expanding its presence in global cosmetics markets, supported by its research and development capabilities and production facilities. The company offers services covering product planning, R&D, manufacturing, quality control, and packaging, helping global beauty brands develop products and enter new markets.

Founded in 2012, Hansol Bio provides custom OEM/ODM solutions tailored to each client's brand concept and target market, drawing on its experience in cosmetics R&D and manufacturing. Through its in-house research center, the company develops ingredients and formulations. Its technical capabilities cover a wide range of product categories, including skincare, functional cosmetics, haircare, body care, and color cosmetics.

Hansol Bio continues to expand its production capacity and global business operations. With a monthly production capacity of more than 1.2 million units, the company exports its products to 71 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The company also offers a partnership model tailored to overseas clients. Hansol Bio provides services that take into account consumer preferences and distribution environments in each country, covering product planning, formulation development, design, packaging, production, and delivery. The company accommodates clients' business scales and requirements, from small-batch to large-scale production. It also supports product development and the preparation of regulatory documentation for overseas markets.

Hansol Bio recently launched a new online platform ( ) to facilitate collaboration with overseas buyers. On the platform, users can browse cosmetic formulations and packaging options, combine their preferred product specifications, and request a quotation. The platform also allows users to request product samples and explore ready-to-launch brand concepts, providing overseas clients with another way to evaluate OEM/ODM projects. In addition, the company has established a proprietary fragrance library covering fine fragrance, skincare, and color cosmetics, enabling clients to explore scent options for their brand concepts.

“We will continue to strengthen our product competitiveness through ongoing R&D and advancements in our production systems,” said Kim Young-rae, CEO of Hansol Bio.“At the same time, we plan to use our new online platform to expand opportunities for collaboration with overseas buyers and solidify our position as a global cosmetics manufacturing partner.”

For more information about Hansol Bio, please visit .

Sales Strategy Division

HANSOLBIO Co., Ltd.

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Hansol Bio Expands Global Cosmetics Manufacturing Business with New Online Platform News Provided By EINPresswire November 18, 2026, 11:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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