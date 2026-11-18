The Pretty Smells Lab – AI-Powered Fragrance Discovery and Online Perfume Store

Photograph her existing perfume collection, get personalized recommendations, and buy the suggested fragrances directly from the online store.

- David Rocks, Founder of The Pretty Smells Lab

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buying perfume for a wife at Christmas can be a risky business. She likes perfume, she has plenty of it, but choosing something new without getting it completely wrong is another matter.

Now a new online perfume store thinks it has the answer: take a photograph of the bottles she already owns and let artificial intelligence do the thinking.

The Pretty Smells Lab, an online fragrance retailer serving the US market, has launched an AI recommendation system that can identify perfumes from photographs, analyze their scent characteristics and suggest new fragrances based on what someone already wears.

The idea came from the company's founder, David Rocks, who was trying to choose a Christmas present for his own wife.

"I was looking for perfume for my wife and realized that although I knew what she already wore and liked, I wasn't knowledgeable enough to turn that information into a new gift idea. In a moment of inspiration, I thought about designing and building a system that could analyze fragrance collections and reduce the chances of me getting this year's perfume choice completely wrong."

The system can recognize fragrances from photographs and draw on a detailed knowledge base of perfume notes, accords and characteristics to make recommendations. It also allows shoppers to have a conversation with the AI, explaining what the recipient likes, dislikes or already owns.

It also explains why each fragrance is being recommended, perhaps because it shares certain notes with two perfumes she already loves. It won't turn anyone into a perfume expert, but at least they'll have a good answer when asked why they chose it.

Unlike a general-purpose AI chatbot, the system is connected to a live fragrance store, so recommendations are drawn from products currently available to purchase.

"Someone might have three or four perfumes on their dressing table that they absolutely love. That's quite a lot of information to work with, if you know how to interpret it. It's certainly a better starting point than wandering around a perfume counter hoping for the best," said Rocks.

Although the Christmas gift idea was the original inspiration, the service can also be used by people looking to expand their own fragrance collections or discover new scents.

The Pretty Smells Lab is now live and serves customers across the contiguous United States.

Shoppers can try the AI fragrance recommender or visit the store.

About The Pretty Smells Lab

The Pretty Smells Lab is an online fragrance retailer combining artificial intelligence, image recognition and a structured fragrance knowledge base to help customers discover new perfumes.





David Rocks

The Pretty Smells Lab

+44 330 027 1304

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Pretty Smells Lab Launches AI Christmas Lifeline for Husbands Who Haven't a Clue What Fragrance to Buy Their Wives News Provided By The Pretty Smells Lab November 18, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.