TGOB brings the iconic gaming franchise to India, strengthening its position as a pioneer in gaming IP licensing and consumer brand collaborations.

- Shipra Dubey, Founder, The Good Old Brands

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Good Old Brands, licensing agency expands its gaming portfolio, bringing one of the world's most recognised fantasy gaming franchises closer to India's growing consumer market.

The Good Old Brands (TGOB), an India-based brand licensing agency, has signed *The Witcher * for exclusive licensing representation in India, marking another significant step in the agency's expansion into the rapidly evolving gaming intellectual property (IP) licensing sector.

Created by CD PROJEKT RED, *The Witcher* is a globally recognised entertainment franchise celebrated for its immersive storytelling, distinctive characters and expansive fantasy universe. With a passionate international fan base, the franchise presents opportunities to extend its presence beyond gaming into fashion, apparel, accessories, collectibles, lifestyle products and other consumer categories in India.

The signing reinforces TGOB's commitment to developing India's gaming licensing ecosystem. The agency has been actively working with internationally recognised gaming franchises, including *Cyberpunk 2077 *, and is among the early agencies in India to focus on building commercial licensing opportunities around global gaming IPs.

As gaming culture increasingly influences fashion, entertainment and consumer behaviour, gaming franchises are emerging as powerful lifestyle properties. India's young, digitally engaged consumer base presents significant potential for manufacturers and retailers looking to connect with fandom-driven audiences through licensed products and collaborations.

**Shipra Dubey, Founder of The Good Old Brands, said:**

"Gaming IPs have enormous potential beyond the screen. We are witnessing a shift where gaming franchises are becoming cultural identities, influencing what people wear, collect and engage with. The Witcher is an iconic property with a deeply invested global fan community, and we see tremendous opportunities to translate that fandom into meaningful consumer products in India. At TGOB, we want to be at the forefront of building this category and creating partnerships that bring these global properties closer to Indian consumers."

Through its licensing representation, TGOB aims to identify and collaborate with Indian manufacturers, retailers and brand partners to develop relevant product categories and build a strong commercial presence for *The Witcher* in the market.

The signing further reflects TGOB's broader vision of connecting globally established intellectual properties with Indian businesses, creating opportunities that combine international brand equity with local market understanding.

**About The Good Old Brands**

The Good Old Brands (TGOB) is a brand licensing agency focused on representing global brands and intellectual properties across India and the Middle East. The agency works with international brand owners and Indian businesses to develop strategic licensing partnerships, brand collaborations and consumer product opportunities across multiple categories.

Founded by Shipra Dubey, TGOB works across entertainment, gaming, sports, lifestyle and heritage brands, helping transform established brand identities into relevant consumer experiences and commercial opportunities.

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The Good Old Brands Signs The Witcher Exclusively for India, Strengthening Its Position in Gaming IP Licensing News Provided By The Good Old Brands November 18, 2026, 11:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Retail



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