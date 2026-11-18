MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has achieved 100 successful technology transfer deals, marking a major milestone in the commercialisation of indigenous health research and innovation, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The milestone was announced at the third Department of Health Research (DHR)-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit, held here which marked 115 years of ICMR's contribution to biomedical and health research in India.

During the summit, ICMR exchanged 20 licensing agreements covering eight technologies with nine Indian companies, taking the cumulative number of successful technology transfer deals to 100 in less than two years under the Medical Innovations Patent Mitra initiative.

The two-day summit drew over 600 scientists, researchers, innovators, administrators and policymakers from ICMR institutes, partner institutions, government organisations and academia, the statement from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said

It showcased significant contributions from ICMR institutes and extramural partner institutions across research publications, technologies, patents and research management, while facilitating collaboration among researchers, industry and policymakers.

An Innovation Exhibition showcased 17 technologies developed by ICMR institutes and extramural partner institutions. Further, 10 technologies and eight patents were presented during a dedicated session on Technologies and Patents.

Syndromic Surveillance under the DHR Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) Scheme will create an early-warning network for outbreaks across 70 VRDLs and Infectious Disease Research & Diagnostic Laboratories (IRDLs).

The Dr M K Bhan Young Medical Faculty PhD Portal launched today will serve as a centralised digital platform with information for prospective applicants, the ministry said.

ICMR also released the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Annual Report and Standard Operating Procedures, bringing together the national evidence base on antimicrobial resistance and standardised laboratory procedures. The ICMR Compendium, featuring 25 stories of research translated into outcomes for people, was also released.

The top 100 school students selected through the SHINE National Competition were also recognised at the Summit for their contributions and scientific thinking in public health. SHINE (Science and Health Innovation for the NextGen Explorers) is a nationwide ICMR initiative for students in Grades 9 to 12 from government, government-aided and private schools across the country.

-IANS

aar/pk