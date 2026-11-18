MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Nov 18 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Wednesday demanded that the Karnataka government immediately conduct elections to Zilla Panchayats and Taluk Panchayats and release the pending grants to local bodies, accusing it of blaming the Centre to cover up its own failures.

Addressing a press conference, Ashoka said the state government was creating unnecessary confusion over grants released by the Central government and threatening to approach the Supreme Court instead of fulfilling its responsibilities.

He said conducting elections to local bodies was an important criterion for the release of grants and questioned the government's continued postponement of the polls.

“How fair is it to accuse the Central government of not releasing grants when the state government itself is repeatedly postponing elections to Zilla Panchayats and Taluk Panchayats?” he asked.

Citing figures for the 2024-25 financial year, Ashoka said the Centre had released Rs 2,133.25 crore for the development of Gram Panchayats, but the state government had transferred only Rs 1,907 crore, leaving a discrepancy of around Rs 225 crore.

As per the existing rules, the state government must transfer the funds to Gram Panchayats within 10 days of receiving them from the Centre.

He pointed out that the rule was introduced during the previous Congress-led UPA government and accused the present Congress government of failing to follow it.

He demanded that the state government publish complete accounts of the funds received from the Centre and transferred to Gram Panchayats and explain the discrepancy.

The delay in releasing funds had affected essential rural infrastructure, including drinking water supply, street lighting, drainage and sanitation, he alleged.

Ashoka said coordination between the Central and state governments would accelerate development, but the Congress government was repeatedly entering into confrontations with the Centre and obstructing development works.

“Earlier, Siddaramaiah used to enter into conflict with the Centre. Now, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is following the same path,” he said.

Targeting the government's handling of drought relief, he said it had initially announced Rs 2,500 per affected farmer and later promised Rs 5,000, but farmers were receiving only Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500 in their bank accounts.

The government was citing computer-related technical errors to justify the discrepancies, which was ironic for a state that frequently highlights its achievements in the IT sector, he said.

He also questioned the alleged delay in releasing Rs 5,000 crore under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and said the Finance Department itself had expressed concern over the state's financial position.

Despite this, the government continued announcing schemes worth thousands of crores of rupees during visits to districts such as Mangaluru and Mysuru, which he termed publicity exercises without financial backing.

Ashoka further alleged that assurances made to Anganwadi and ASHA workers remained unfulfilled despite public commitments by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. He said workers were staging round-the-clock protests outside Vidhana Soudha, but the government had failed to address their demands.

He also criticised the non-payment of dues to contractors handling garbage disposal in Bengaluru for the past five months, claiming that civic workers had consequently not received their salaries and garbage had accumulated across the city. Contractors involved in temple construction and renovation works approved under grants in 2023 were also yet to receive their payments, he alleged.

Referring to his recent visit to a hospital in H.D. Kote taluk, Ashoka said the facility continued to function without doctors, nurses and other essential staff despite being established around three years ago.

Although official records showed that 12 employees had been appointed, only a watchman was present during his visit. The absence of staff had rendered the available medical facilities ineffective, he said.

He further alleged that the state's borrowing limit had been exceeded and that the Finance Department had expressed concern over additional borrowings.

Reacting to the seating arrangement at a recent Congress programme, Ashoka said placing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, an influential backwards-class leader who had presented 16 budgets, in the fifth or sixth row was an insult to him and the people of Karnataka.

He contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of inviting Shivakumar alongside him during the Bengaluru Metro event.

Ashoka challenged the state government to an open debate on Central grants and demanded that it present records of the funds the Centre released and the state transferred to local bodies.

The government should immediately conduct local body elections, release pending grants and correct its financial and administrative shortcomings instead of threatening legal action against the Centre, he said.