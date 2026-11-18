MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that both leaders were gradually losing political relevance and urging the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to adopt a more mature political approach.

Speaking to IANS, Krishnam claimed that Akhilesh Yadav was gradually moving away from what he described as an obsession with Babur and was preparing to visit Ayodhya.

He urged Rahul Gandhi to undertake a similar religious journey, suggesting that the Congress leader should visit Ayodhya, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal.

Commenting on screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar's remarks about Lord Ram, Krishnam said Akhtar should convey his views to Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Lord Ram was central to India's national identity and political discourse.

"Javed Akhtar should explain this to Rahul Gandhi. Without Ram, one can't find success; there can be no nation without Ram, and there can be no politics without the nation. Javed Akhtar is a renowned lyricist, litterateur and intellectual. I have great respect for him and welcome him for seeking refuge in Lord Ram. I support Javed Akhtar's statement," he added.

"Only then will his (Rahul Gandhi's) journey through Sanatan Dharma be complete," he said.

Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party over its response to Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Ram Katha in Kunda, Krishnam said SP leaders who had earlier threatened to oppose Shastri's visit to Uttar Pradesh had gone silent.

"Dhirendra Shastri is holding a Ram Katha in Kunda, but none of the Samajwadi Party leaders are visible there. All those who had threatened to oppose him if he came to Uttar Pradesh have gone silent. Since yesterday, I have not seen a single Samajwadi Party leader making statements, even as the Katha is underway," he added.

He said that the next Ram Katha programmes would be held in Gonda and subsequently in Lucknow, asserting that the Samajwadi Party should recognise the state's religious and cultural identity.

"The Samajwadi Party should understand that this is the land of Ram, Krishna and Lord Kalki. This is the land of Sanatan Dharma, not of Babur, Timur, Genghis Khan or Jinnah," Krishnam added.

Suggesting that Akhilesh Yadav should declare his wife Dimple Yadav as the party's face for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's post, Krishnam said the SP Chief should avoid making what he termed childish remarks and adopt a more mature political approach.

"My suggestion to Akhilesh Yadav is that he should avoid making childish remarks and speak like a mature politician. He should declare Dimple Yadav as his party's face for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's post. Rahul Gandhi has become irrelevant in national politics, and Akhilesh Yadav has become irrelevant in Uttar Pradesh politics," he added.

He also claimed that the SP Chief's political support base was shrinking despite inheriting a significant political legacy.

"Akhilesh Yadav was a very big leader and the heir to a great legacy, but he has gradually ruined his own prospects. Rahul Gandhi will drive the final nail into the coffin of the Samajwadi Party," he said.

Krishnam also alleged that Akhilesh Yadav was gradually realising that opposing Hindu religious figures and traditions could have political consequences.

"Akhilesh Yadav is gradually realising that those who oppose Ram and Krishna, speak against God and tear pages of the Ramcharitmanas will no longer be able to do politics in this country. If one wants to reach the seat of power, one must seek refuge in Lord Ram, acknowledge the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple as a temple and bow one's head at Shri Kalki Dham," he said.

Commenting on the Supreme Court granting relief to senior SP leader Azam Khan, Krishnam described the development as evidence that democratic institutions and the Judiciary remained independent in the country.

"Azam Khan's release is proof that justice and democracy are alive in India. The entire Opposition should apologise. This is the same Opposition that used to say every day that the Judiciary had been sold out, that it was enslaved, and that the Election Commission was also under someone's control. Today, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Opposition should acknowledge that democracy is alive in India, the Judiciary is independent, and justice prevails," he said.