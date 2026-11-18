MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday dismissed reports of a disagreement within his Cabinet, saying differences of opinion were openly discussed and debated, but all decisions were ultimately taken unanimously, with none deferred.

As the Congress-led UDF government completed six months in office, Satheesan said he was proud of the manner in which Cabinet meetings functioned, contrasting it with the previous government's style of decision-making.

"There were differences of opinion in today's Cabinet meeting. They were aired, discussed and debated. But at the end, everyone agreed on the decisions. Not a single decision was deferred," he said at a press conference in Delhi.

He dismissed reports about disagreements over PSC and Guruvayur Devaswom Board appointments as media speculation, and also rejected reports of differences over power purchases as baseless.

The Cabinet meeting had lasted longer as members discussed the proposed Higher Education Bill, he said, adding that the government believed in deliberations rather than decisions being accepted merely because the Chief Minister brought a note.

"Unlike during Pinarayi Vijayan's time, when a note brought by the Chief Minister was accepted, we discuss and debate things," Satheesan said.

He cited the PM-SHRI agreement signed by Vijayan, alleging that it was kept silent in the Cabinet, and said ministers in his government enjoyed the freedom to express their views.

Even the youngest minister, O.J. Janeesh, who is also the Youth Congress president, speaks openly, he said.

"Team UDF is Team UDF. There are no issues," he added, accusing the media of creating its own interpretations.

Marking six months in office, Satheesan said the government had implemented several initiatives and was preparing projects aimed at Kerala's development.

Among the key initiatives were free bus travel for women, a separate department for senior citizens and an authentic white paper on the state's finances, which he said would serve as the basis for future planning.

Mission Samudra, a proposed major development project, was progressing, while plans to turn Kerala into an aviation hub and establish an international convention centre in Kochi were also being pursued.

The government was working with the Planning Board to secure central assistance for development projects, he said, adding that Kerala would be developed as a major destination for education, healthcare and tourism.

Satheesan also said discussions on appointments to boards and corporations were nearing completion.

On the ongoing PSC probe, he said preliminary findings were shocking and that the state would be shaken once the full truth emerged.

He questioned the PSC chairman's reluctance to appear before the police, saying even Chief Ministers were questioned during investigations.