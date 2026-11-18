MENAFN - IANS) Muscat, Nov 18 (IANS) India and Oman discussed ongoing and potential cooperation in security and law enforcement, counter-terrorism, cyber, Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy, and the maritime domain during the 11th India-Oman Strategic Dialogue held in Muscat, the Indian Embassy in Oman said on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Embassy, Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Pavan Kapoor held the strategic dialogue in Muscat with the Secretary General of the National Security Council of Oman, Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al Kindi on Tuesday.

Both sides also discussed regional issues affecting peace and stability, and reiterated their commitment to maintaining close coordination.

"The Deputy NSA also called on H. E. General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu'amani, Minister of the Royal Office and conveyed the warm greetings of Mr. Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser, to the General," the Embassy posted on X.

Last week, the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman concluded the 15th edition of their bilateral maritime exercise, Naseem Al Bahr (Sea Breeze) aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening professional cooperation and promoting mutual understanding between the two navies.

According to the Indian Navy, during the harbour phase, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) were conducted between specialist teams of the two navies. The exchanges covered key areas of mutual interest, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Mine Countermeasure Operations and Hydrography. These interactions facilitated the exchange of professional knowledge and operational experience in specialised maritime domains.

The sea phase featured joint operational activities between Indian Naval Ship Surat and Royal Navy of Oman Vessel Al-Mu'azzar. These included joint Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills and cross-deck operations, providing opportunities for personnel of both navies to practise coordinated procedures and enhance operational interoperability.

"Exercise Naseem Al Bahr (Sea Breeze) reflects the close maritime partnership between India and Oman and the shared commitment of the two navies to strengthening maritime cooperation. The exercise also reinforces the Indian Navy's engagement with regional maritime partners in furtherance of the Government of India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

INS Surat arrived in Muscat on November 8 to participate in the November 8–11 maritime exercise.

Last month, India and Oman held the 8th edition of their Navy Staff Talks in New Delhi, with focus on deepening bilateral naval cooperation and enhancing coordination to address shared maritime security challenges.

The talks, held from October 27 to 28, were co-chaired by Commodore Kartik Srimal, Commodore (Foreign Cooperation), Indian Navy, and Commodore Ahmed Juma Salim Al Khatri, Director General of Operations and Plans, Royal Navy of Oman.

The discussions also explored avenues to strengthen operational engagements, training, information exchange and hydrographic cooperation.

"Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman held the 8th edition of Staff Talks at New Delhi from 27–28 Oct 26. Co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde (FC), and Cmde Ahmed Juma Salim Al Khatri, DG Ops & amp; Plan, the talks focused on enhancing operational engagements, training, information sharing and hydrographic cooperation, with an emphasis on strengthening interoperability and addressing shared maritime security challenges," the Indian Navy posted on X

Earlier, Indian Navy's three-masted sail training ship INS Sudarshini departed Salalah in Oman after a four-day port call, as part of its historic transoceanic deployment Lokayan-2026, the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship visited Salalah from October 14 to 17, during which professional interactions and sporting engagements with the Royal Navy of Oman fostered camaraderie and strengthened people-to-people ties, the Ministry said.