MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) The Karnataka government will approve its own Civil Aviation Policy at the next Cabinet meeting, taking into account the growing potential of the aviation sector in the state, Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media representatives, Patil said airports constructed by the state government at a cost of thousands of crores of rupees should not remain underutilised and must facilitate air connectivity for the public as well as the industrial sector.

"The state has spent thousands of crores of rupees on building airports. They should not remain idle. Air services through these airports must benefit the public and industries," he said.

Holding the Centre's UDAN policy responsible for the suspension of operations at Shivamogga airport, Patil said the state government could not be blamed for the situation. He said Shivamogga BJP MP, B.Y. Raghavendra, who had repeatedly accused the state government over the issue, should understand the reasons behind the suspension.

Patil urged the Centre to extend the UDAN scheme's subsidy period from the existing three years to five years. After the completion of this period, the state government was willing to bear 50 per cent of the expenditure for another five years, he said.

He asked Raghavendra to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and convince them of the need for the extension.

Stating that demand for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services was growing significantly in the aviation sector, Patil said the proposed policy would focus not only on aircraft manufacturing but also on the development of components and the entire supply chain.

A suppliers' conference would be organised ahead of the Global Investors Meet to attract investments and strengthen the aerospace ecosystem in the state, he said.

Karnataka already has aerospace companies such as Collins Aerospace, Dynamatic Technologies, Safran, Aequs and Bellatrix, among others.

Referring to changes in the political situation in France and elsewhere, Patil said the state would organise another round of roadshows in France either before or after the investors' meet to attract further investments.

Responding to allegations by Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, that Karnataka was losing out in attracting industries, Patil termed the remarks baseless.

"If he cannot help us, he should at least remain silent," Patil said.

He said the state had a policy framework that allowed incentives of 35 to 40 per cent for industries and had extended such benefits to Foxconn. However, companies such as Lenskart had sought incentives of 120 per cent, which was higher than the investment the company had proposed to make.

"We cannot offer such high incentives. Other states may be offering 50 to 55 per cent, but we are not in a situation where we need to offer incentives at that level," he said.

Patil said the Centre also had a role to play in attracting investments into the industrial sector. Several semiconductor companies had shown interest in setting up units in Karnataka and had even assured the state government of their plans after holding discussions.

However, the Centre offered incentives worth Rs 50,000 crore and the Gujarat government offered another Rs 30,000 crore to attract those companies to Gujarat, he alleged.

Kumaraswamy should understand these developments, Patil said, adding that despite the competition, the state had succeeded in attracting global semiconductor companies such as Lam Research and Applied Materials.

He also accused Kumaraswamy of misleading the public with false statements regarding Hero MotoCorp. Patil claimed that representatives of the company had not even met Kumaraswamy.

Patil also urged the Union government to release drought relief to Karnataka in accordance with established norms, alleging that the state was being discriminated against.

He recalled that the state had earlier been compelled to approach the court over the issue, when Krishna Byre Gowda was handling the matter.

"Karnataka is currently facing severe drought. The Centre should respond positively and release the drought relief immediately," he said.