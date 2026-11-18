MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Turkey), Nov 18 (IANS) Firmly saying carbon budget is non-negotiable and the developed world must expeditiously discharge their climate-finance obligations, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday that developing countries cannot be asked to choose between climate action and the legitimate right to development, to decent living standards, health and education.

"Equitable access to the remaining, depleted, carbon budget is non-negotiable," Yadav said while delivering the national statement at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) that is underway in this Turkey's Mediterranean resort city.

Tanking Turkey and Australia for their leadership at COP31, the Union Minister added, "In these challenging times, the COP31 theme -- dialogue, consensus and action -- is a timely call for honest dialogue, equity-based consensus and urgent action."

He said that successive COPs have called for science-based approaches, enhanced ambition and means of implementation.

"The prospect of a 1.5 degrees Celsius exceedance is also in focus."

"Friends, science is based on 'cause and effect'. Our planet is warmer today. The cause is the industrialisation and economic growth of some, fuelled over two centuries by unabated greenhouse gas emissions. To now expect the Global South to bear the burden of addressing the consequences of their past actions, in the name of 'higher ambition', is unjustified."

Union Minister Yadav said the COP's decisions, and actions thereafter, should be rooted in equity and CBDR-RC (common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities).

"The mitigation work programme must remain facilitative and non-prescriptive. The Global Stocktake is, and should remain, an instrument for informing parties. The Just Transition Mechanism must be firmly anchored in equity. Unilateral trade measures must not penalise developing countries under the guise of climate action. The developed world must honestly and expeditiously discharge their climate-finance obligations," he added.

Saying that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has declared its next NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions), aligning them with the goal of achieving 'Viksit Bharat', i.e. Developed India by 2047 in a sustainable way.

"India's growth is a rising tide that can also lift other developing countries. Constructive cooperation on trans-boundary water flows can promote shared progress and prosperity. However, climatic and demographic changes, as well as technological advancements are important elements that cannot be ignored," he said, adding: "Contemporary cooperation can neither be based on archaic mechanisms nor be divorced from the broader environment in which countries engage with one another."

Bhupender Yadav said the success at Antalya must be measured by implementation, resources reaching those who need them, and proven solutions being scaled up.

"Let dialogue build trust, consensus uphold equity and action deliver climate justice," Union Minister Yadav added.