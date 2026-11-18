MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Nov 18 (IANS) Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister P.C. Vishnunath on Wednesday termed the proposed Secretariat siege by Left-affiliated service organisations on November 21 hypocritical, accusing the previous Left government of denying government employees their legitimate benefits and even restricting public access to the Secretariat.

He alleged that the previous Left government was the only government to leave office without implementing a pay revision for government employees.

The present government, meanwhile, was moving ahead with several welfare measures aimed at supporting ordinary people, including free travel facilities for women, he said.

Vishnunath was speaking after inaugurating a solidarity meeting organised by the Kerala Gazetted Officers' Union (KGOU) in support of the government and against the proposed agitation by Left-affiliated service organisations.

He said the government was committed to implementing welfare programmes and extending support to ordinary people, while the Left service organisations were preparing to launch an agitation against it.

The minister alleged that government employees had been denied several benefits during the previous regime and that the public had faced restrictions in entering the Secretariat.

The proposed siege on November 21 by Left service organisations had to be viewed against this background, he said, describing their agitation as an act of hypocrisy.

The meeting was organised as part of KGOU's efforts to mobilise support for the government against the proposed protest. KGOU state president B. Gopakumar presided over the meeting, while KPCC general secretary Manakkad Suresh delivered the keynote address.

KGOU state general secretary P.I. Subair Kutty, SETO chairman Chavara Jayakumar, Kerala NGO Association state president A.P. Sunil and top leaders were present.

The proposed Secretariat siege by Left-affiliated service organisations is expected to intensify the political confrontation between the government and opposition-backed employee unions, with the ruling front seeking to counter the agitation by mobilising support among government employees.