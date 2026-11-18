MENAFN - Live Mint) A simple photograph turned into one of the heartwarming moments at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi, after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay helped fulfil a long-held wish of a woman who has worked at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence for 22 years.

The moment unfolded when Priyanka introduced the woman to Vijay during the event and told him that she had always wanted a photograph with him. The Chief Minister happily obliged, posing for a picture with her and taking a moment to ask about her well-being.

| What really happened with Sonia Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi? Details here

The interaction brought a personal touch to an otherwise high-profile political gathering, where senior Congress leaders and several prominent guests had assembled to celebrate the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir.

Priyanka Gandhi helps staff member meet her favourite politician Vijay

According to accounts of the event, the woman had been working at Priyanka Gandhi's residence for more than two decades. When Priyanka learnt about her wish to meet Vijay and take a photograph with him, she brought her along and introduced her to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

| Why Sonia held on to her Italian passport but visited her parents less often

Vijay responded warmly to the request and made time for the photograph. He also enquired about the woman's well-being, turning what could have been a brief interaction into a memorable moment for her.

The incident has drawn attention for its personal and relatable touch, particularly as it involved someone who usually works behind the scenes.

Vijay attends Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch as special guest

Vijay was among the special guests at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, held at ITC Maurya in Delhi on Monday.

He was the only non-Congress Chief Minister invited to the event. Priyanka Gandhi welcomed him on arrival, and he was seated in the front row alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Also Read | Cong leaders slam Penguin India over Sonia memoir row

The gathering brought together several senior political leaders, members of the INDIA opposition bloc and prominent literary figures. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were also present.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir sells over 2 lakh copies in less than a week

HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan said the book had sold more than two lakh copies in less than a week after going on sale last Tuesday.

He described it as one of the fastest-selling books in the country, saying it had set records across several categories, including debut books, non-fiction titles and memoirs.

More than 15,000 copies of Sonia Gandhi's memoir were also delivered within 10 minutes on the day of publication, according to Padmanabhan.

Initially slated to be published in India by Penguin Random House, the memoir found a new publisher, HarperCollins India, after the author and the former publishing house failed to reach an agreement over certain editorial changes.

While Congress leaders alleged pressure to remove politically-sensitive references, Penguin denied any external interference, maintaining that the disagreement was part of its regular editorial process.

With the book now breaking sales records, Padmanabhan and the team at HarperCollins India is clearly laughing all the way to the bank. However, Padmanabhan remained tight-lipped about how HarperCollins India came on board, saying it is a "story for another day".

He did reveal, though, that the publishing house had "less than 12 weeks" to bring the book to readers.

While the launch brought together some of India's most recognisable political figures, it was the small exchange between Vijay, Priyanka and her long-serving staff member that offered one of the day's most touching moments.

(With agency inputs)