Middle East Businesses Urged To Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience As Global Research Reveals Climate Preparedness Gap
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Businesses across the Middle East are being urged to strengthen their preparedness for climate-related supply chain disruption as new global research from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) reveals significant gaps in organisations' ability to respond to water-related risks. Released during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), the report, Weather proofing your supply chain, examines the potential implications of extreme weather, water scarcity, resource pressures and human rights risks for business operations and financial decision-making, highlighting the importance of forward planning and resilience. The research found that just 11% of respondents globally described their organisations as fully or very prepared for water-related supply chain risks, despite the potential for extreme weather to disrupt production, transportation and access to critical resources. The findings are particularly relevant to businesses operating across the Middle East, where water security, climate adaptation and supply chain resilience are important considerations for long-term economic and business sustainability. When asked how their organisations could improve preparedness for water-related risks, respondents identified three key priorities:
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47% prioritised stronger business continuity and disruption response planning
40% highlighted investment in physical and operational resilience
39% identified better assessment of suppliers' exposure to water-related risks
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Resource and materials scarcity – 43%
Physical climate risks – 38%
Water-related risks – 36%
Transition risks – 34%
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Use forecasts and early-warning signals. Bring seasonal weather outlooks, scenarios and supplier information into planning before disruption occurs. Technology can strengthen this: 32% of respondents selected better risk prediction and early warning as one of the most important benefits of AI and digital tools for sustainable supply chains.
Know where disruption could hit. Identify critical suppliers, locations and dependencies on water, materials and transport routes.
Look beyond supplier declarations. Test information where risks are most significant and visibility is weakest.
Put a price on disruption. Compare the cost of building resilience now with the potential cost of lost production, higher input costs or interrupted supply later.
Build resilience into everyday decisions. Use climate and sustainability information to inform sourcing, investment, working capital, controls and governance.
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