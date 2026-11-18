MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ADNEC Group and Abu Dhabi Maritime Strengthen Strategic Partnership as ADIBS Charts Course for Its Largest Edition Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, November, 2026: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), are strengthening their strategic alliance as the eighth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) approaches. The collaboration underpins the Show's growth across the Gulf's leisure marine industry.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, ADIBS 2026 will return to ADNEC Marina from 19 to 22 November 2026, under the theme“Life on and Beyond the Water”.

The collaboration gives the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show continued access to Abu Dhabi Maritime's deep technical expertise and regional network, enriching the experience on offer to exhibitors and visitors alike. While this chapter of the partnership formally began in 2025, Abu Dhabi Maritime has been a valued partner of ADIBS for a number of years prior. The ongoing collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi's marine sector, promoting sustainable marine practices, strengthening industry connections, and showcasing the emirate's growing capabilities across marine services, infrastructure and technology.

The 2026 edition welcomes four new sectors spanning the latest marine technologies, boating essentials, wellness and outdoor living, extending ADIBS' relevance well beyond its traditional marine audience. Visitors can expect more direct access to the water than ever before, through a larger Sea Trial Zone and an upgraded Navigation Hub, alongside the return of the region's dedicated Charter Show and its Waterfront Lounge for brokers, charter operators and buyers.

Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability & Risk Officer at AD Ports Group, said:“We are proud to build on our strategic partnership with ADNEC Group as the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show goes from strength to strength, reinforcing our shared commitment to advancing marine excellence across the region. Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities for the community and elevating the boating experience for everyone at ADIBS 2026.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said:“Our longstanding collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime reflects a shared commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for leisure boating and marine tourism. Through the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, we continue to create value for exhibitors, visitors and industry stakeholders while showcasing the emirate's growing appeal to regional and international audiences.”

In the spirit of the UAE's 2026 Year of Family, this year's edition introduces an expanded line-up of family-friendly experiences, including a show-wide Treasure Hunt and enhanced Kids Zone activations, alongside live marine safety and rescue-at-sea demonstrations that bring Abu Dhabi's wider marine ecosystem to life for visitors of every age.

ADIBS is cementing its place as a flagship fixture on the UAE calendar and the premier marine experience in the Middle East, drawing industry leaders, enthusiasts and buyers from across the globe. As the partnership continues to grow, Abu Dhabi Maritime's ongoing involvement is expected to further strengthen the Show's standing on the world stage.

Abu Dhabi Maritime is the custodian of the emirate's waterways and a catalyst for its maritime sector. Operating under the directives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport and its affiliate, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), it provides public maritime services, implements local maritime regulations, and works with the broader maritime sector community to advance safety and sustainability.