Men's Day 2026 is the perfect occasion to surprise the special men in your life. Explore thoughtful gift ideas, from stylish accessories to coffee essentials, for different personality and budget.

Men's Day is the perfect excuse to appreciate the guys who show up for us, whether he's your dad, partner, brother, best friend, or the colleague who always has your back. Too often, gifting for men gets reduced to a last-minute wallet or a bottle of cologne. This guide is here to change that. From sharp fashion pieces and thoughtful accessories to gourmet treats, barista-worthy coffee, and everything in between, we've rounded up gifts that match every personality and budget. Whether he's a style-conscious trendsetter, a foodie, a caffeine devotee, or someone who simply loves a good gadget, you'll find something that says“I see you, and I appreciate you.”

Aldeno Men White Slim Fit Linen Shirt (JAROM)

A white shirt may be a wardrobe staple, but the difference lies in the quality, comfort and craftsmanship. The Aldeno JAROM Slim Fit Linen Shirt brings a fresh perspective to this classic, crafted from pure linen that feels light, breathable and comfortable through the day. Its clean cutaway collar and tailored silhouette make it an easy choice for both everyday dressing and more polished occasions.

Price: ₹3,999

A refined statement piece that brings together classic elegance and contemporary appeal, the Timeless Glow Moissanite Ring is crafted in 925 sterling silver with a luxurious 24kt gold polish. Featuring a combination of brilliant moissanite and CZ stones, the ring offers a subtle yet striking sparkle, making it a versatile accessory for both men and women. Its timeless design transitions effortlessly from everyday styling to special occasions, making it a thoughtful addition to a modern jewellery collection.

Price: ₹8,330

A sophisticated ensemble that brings together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary styling. Featuring intricate floral embroidery against a classic black base, this Indo-Western set pairs a mid-length kurta with a statement jacket and tailored trousers. Perfect for weddings, festive celebrations, and special occasions, it offers a refined look with a modern edge.

Price: ₹ 6,499

Karafa's gifting selection brings together thoughtfully crafted coffee and chocolate, making it a perfect pick for the coffee enthusiast and chocolate lover alike.

From the Cold Brew Boxes in Cocoa Noir and Nectar, offering everything from rich dark chocolate notes to bright, fruity flavours, to the Pourover Boxes featuring Araku, Monsoon Malabar, Extra Bold and Frozen Cherry, there's a brew to suit every palate. For those with a sweet tooth, Karafa's 54%, 72% and 90% cacao chocolate bars, along with its sugar-free option, offer another way to indulge. Crafted in-house using cacao from the Godavari region, the chocolate is made without additives, chemicals or substitutes, allowing the natural character of the cacao to shine through.

Whether it's a thoughtful gift for a coffee connoisseur, a curated hamper for someone special, or simply a little something to encourage a well-deserved pause, Karafa's selection makes Men's Day gifting a little more meaningful and delicious.

Price: ₹ 450 onwards

A statement piece that celebrates traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary touch. Featuring an eclectic patchwork of richly embroidered fabrics, intricate zari work, and vibrant colours, this sleeveless bandi brings together diverse textile details in a distinctive silhouette. A thoughtful gift for Men's Day, it also makes for a striking addition to the festive wardrobe as the wedding season approaches, perfect for weddings and celebratory occasions.

Price: ₹ 26,560