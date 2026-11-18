MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase 's on-chain crypto loan product is now available in all 50 US states after it secured approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Coinbase Borrow is available to users in New York through Morpho on Base, and will support BTC, ETH, and SOL as collateral.

Coinbase Borrow Now Available In All 50 States

Coinbase's on-chain crypto loan product has been rolled out to all 50 US states after securing approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services. Jacob Frantz, head of Coinbase 's yield and investment products, revealed that the exchange had been working with regulators since Coinbase Borrow's launch last year.

Frantz added that with the launch of the on-chain loan product, New Yorkers could access cash without selling their crypto. However, no application or approval dates are available at this moment.

Coinbase Borrow allows users to borrow USDC against supported collateral (BTC, ETH, SOL ) held on the exchange. Users can borrow up to $5 million against BTC, $1 million against ETH, and $100,000 against SOL. However, these limits are subject to eligibility and other applicable limits.

Morpho Integration

Coinbase Borrow is accessible through Coinbase, while Morpho provides the on-chain lending infrastructure on Base. Launched in January 2025, Coinbase Borrow has processed over $3.4 billion in loans. Around $1.7 billion remains outstanding and is backed by $3.2 billion in collateral.

Users in states other than New York have access to more collateral options, including the recently added Paxos' Pax Gold (PAXG). Borrowers can also agree on a fixed rate and maturity before taking out a loan using Morpho Midnight's fixed-rate loans.

However, these features are not yet available to New York-based users, who can only borrow against BTC, ETH, and SOL for the moment.

“Fixed-rate loans and other collateral options, including tokenized gold PAXG, Zcash 's ZEC, Hyperliquid 's HYPE, XRP and staked assets, are not yet available there.”

Coinbase users can also earn returns by allocating USDC across on-chain lending markets through a separate USDC lending product available on Morpho. Coinbase's USDC lending product holds over $500 million in deposits. Coinbase's spokesperson said the platform will continue working with regulators to bring these products and services to users in New York.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

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