MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Madan Lal believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni's transition from an on-field leader to a mentor at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be a challenging experience, as the former captain will have to guide the team from the sidelines rather than directly controlling proceedings on the field.

Dhoni, who has retired from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will take up the role of CSK's team mentor from the 2027 season. While Madan Lal considers the move appropriate for the veteran cricketer, he feels adjusting to the new responsibilities could sometimes test Dhoni's patience, particularly when the team is struggling.

“I think it is the right move for Dhoni to take up a mentorship role. However, it will be challenging and frustrating at the same time. Earlier, he was on the field, managing the team and making decisions himself. Now, he will have to sit outside and guide the players," Madan Lal told IANS.

“If things go smoothly, it will be fine, but if the team faces difficulties, it could become frustrating for him. It is a completely different experience from being actively involved on the field,” he added.

Dhoni's influence as a mentor has already been acknowledged by several former teammates and current players. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently said mentorship was never unfamiliar to Dhoni, as he had guided several players even during his captaincy days.

“Mentorship is nothing new for MS Dhoni. Even when he was captain, he used to mentor several players. I am sure his journey of playing cricket has come to an end, but his journey of contributing to the game will continue,” Pathan told IANS.

Dhoni finished his IPL playing career with 278 appearances and 5,439 runs. He captained CSK to five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, besides recording 205 wicketkeeping dismissals in the tournament.

Although his playing days have come to an end, his association with Chennai will continue as he prepares to guide the franchise in a new capacity from IPL 2027.