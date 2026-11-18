MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Former India cricketer Madan Lal, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, praised India's performance in the U-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan but felt the players could have shown greater restraint during their post-match celebrations.

India beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final in Al Amerat on Saturday to secure a record-extending ninth U-19 Asia Cup title. However, the celebrations after the win, with Indian players expressing their emotions in front of their Pakistani counterparts, sparked debate among fans and former cricketers.

"The Indian U-19 players displayed some brilliant cricket against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, and the future of Indian cricket certainly looks very promising. However, I believe they should have exercised a little more restraint during their post-match celebrations. It was a bit excessive. They need to understand that there is a difference between how a big team conducts itself and how a smaller team approaches such occasions. Winning is important, but maintaining dignity and showing respect to the opposition are equally important," Madan Lal told IANS.

The final ended in dramatic fashion as India chased down a daunting target of 338, finishing on 339/9 with the last ball of the match. After India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the chase threatened to slip away, Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva put together a crucial late partnership to take their team across the line.

The duo added 57 runs in just 35 balls to revive India's hopes. Chauhan scored 47 off 32 deliveries, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off 26 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. Ulva sealed the victory with a boundary off the final delivery, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Indian players.

Earlier, Pakistan had posted 337/9 after opting to bat, with Usman Khan leading the way with 107 off 111 balls. Abdul Qadir contributed 80 off 54 deliveries, while captain Farhan Yousaf scored 63 off 60 balls.

India's chase was built around a 95-run opening partnership between captain Lakshya Raichandani, who scored 80 off 101 balls, and Aaryavir Sehwag, who made 58 off 61 deliveries. However, Pakistan fought back by taking wickets and reducing India to 252/8 before Chauhan and Ulva turned the contest around.

The victory extended India's dominance in the tournament, taking their tally to nine U-19 Asia Cup titles.