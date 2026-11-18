S. Korea to Send Surprise Alert to Catch AI Cheats at Exam
(MENAFN) South Korea will trigger a disaster alert at an undisclosed moment during this week’s annual college entrance exam in a bid to detect possible AI-assisted cheating, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday, according to local media.
A first alert will go out at 8.30 am Thursday (2330GMT Wednesday), ahead of the start of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). A second will follow during the exam to flag test-takers who are still carrying their mobile phones, the ministry said, according to Yonhap news agency.
The alert can reach most mobile phones and will sound even on muted devices, ringing at full volume for 10.5 seconds. The ministry urged the public not to be alarmed.
Separately, the Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered schools nationwide to let test-takers bring only pencils into exam rooms, revising the list of permitted items, Yonhap reported, citing sources. Other stationery will be supplied at exam sites.
The tightened rules come after the top scorer in this year’s certified tax accountant exam confessed to cheating with AI and digital devices, fueling fears of similar abuse in the upcoming CSAT.
The exam is widely seen as a major milestone in South Korea, where the choice of university can strongly shape career prospects.
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday urged officials to step up anti-cheating measures for the test, calling cheating a “grave crime” that undermines social trust. He later said the government would pay rewards of more than 100 million won ($74,805) for each confirmed report of cheating involving advanced gadgets.
Measures announced earlier include physical inspection of test-takers’ glasses, stickers over the buttons on their clothing, and the blocking of Wi-Fi networks inside and around exam sites.
In a separate development, South Korea’s Science Ministry on Wednesday urged companies to carry out emergency security checks and update their systems after vulnerabilities were found in the widely used Java programming language.
A first alert will go out at 8.30 am Thursday (2330GMT Wednesday), ahead of the start of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). A second will follow during the exam to flag test-takers who are still carrying their mobile phones, the ministry said, according to Yonhap news agency.
The alert can reach most mobile phones and will sound even on muted devices, ringing at full volume for 10.5 seconds. The ministry urged the public not to be alarmed.
Separately, the Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered schools nationwide to let test-takers bring only pencils into exam rooms, revising the list of permitted items, Yonhap reported, citing sources. Other stationery will be supplied at exam sites.
The tightened rules come after the top scorer in this year’s certified tax accountant exam confessed to cheating with AI and digital devices, fueling fears of similar abuse in the upcoming CSAT.
The exam is widely seen as a major milestone in South Korea, where the choice of university can strongly shape career prospects.
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday urged officials to step up anti-cheating measures for the test, calling cheating a “grave crime” that undermines social trust. He later said the government would pay rewards of more than 100 million won ($74,805) for each confirmed report of cheating involving advanced gadgets.
Measures announced earlier include physical inspection of test-takers’ glasses, stickers over the buttons on their clothing, and the blocking of Wi-Fi networks inside and around exam sites.
In a separate development, South Korea’s Science Ministry on Wednesday urged companies to carry out emergency security checks and update their systems after vulnerabilities were found in the widely used Java programming language.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment