MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis described sharing the dressing room with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a privilege and said he is grateful to have the former captain as his mentor, following the latter's retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni has stepped away from his IPL playing career and will take up the role of CSK's team mentor from the 2027 season. He concluded his IPL playing career with 278 matches and 5,439 runs. He led CSK to five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 and finished with 205 wicketkeeping dismissals, including 158 catches and 47 stumpings.

Brevis took to social media to recall his first interaction with Dhoni in 2022, when he was a young Mumbai Indians player, and how their association developed after he joined Chennai in 2025. The South African batter said the former India captain had made a lasting impression on him by taking time to guide young players.

“Feels like a dream! From meeting you for the first time in 2022 as a young MI player, being so overwhelmed seeing you behind me at the crease, to sharing the CSK dressing room with you in 2025 and 2026," Brevis wrote on Instagram.

“I'll never forget how you took the time to speak to us young players after that first game and shared advice that has stayed with me ever since. What a journey and what a privilege! Congratulations on an incredible IPL career. Truly humbled to have you as a mentor at CSK,” Brevis added.

Brevis, who joined CSK in April 2025, has played 17 IPL matches for the franchise, scoring 376 runs at an average of 26.86 and a strike rate of 154.70. He has also been retained by Chennai ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, allowing him to continue playing under Dhoni's guidance in his new capacity.