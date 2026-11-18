Arda Guler Commits Future to Real Madrid with Long-Term Contract Extension
(MENAFN) Real Madrid confirmed Wednesday that Turkish international Arda Guler has signed a new deal extending his stay at the Spanish club until June 30, 2032.
"Real Madrid CF and Arda Güler have agreed to extend our player's contract, which will keep him with the club until June 30, 2032," the club said in a statement.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder moved to the Spanish giants from Turkish side Fenerbahce in July 2023, when he was 18.
Since joining Real Madrid, Guler has featured in 126 matches across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and setting up 32 others.
During the current campaign, the Turkish playmaker has recorded four goals and six assists in 14 appearances. His La Liga record stands at three goals and four assists from 12 matches.
Guler has collected five major titles with Real Madrid, including the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish La Liga and Spanish Super Cup.
At international level, he has represented Türkiye 38 times.
In September, Guler was named Breakthrough Player in recognition of his performances during the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign.
"Real Madrid CF and Arda Güler have agreed to extend our player's contract, which will keep him with the club until June 30, 2032," the club said in a statement.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder moved to the Spanish giants from Turkish side Fenerbahce in July 2023, when he was 18.
Since joining Real Madrid, Guler has featured in 126 matches across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and setting up 32 others.
During the current campaign, the Turkish playmaker has recorded four goals and six assists in 14 appearances. His La Liga record stands at three goals and four assists from 12 matches.
Guler has collected five major titles with Real Madrid, including the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish La Liga and Spanish Super Cup.
At international level, he has represented Türkiye 38 times.
In September, Guler was named Breakthrough Player in recognition of his performances during the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign.
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