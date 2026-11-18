LeBron James Takes Legal Action Against AI Betting App Over Unauthorized Use of Identity
(MENAFN) NBA superstar LeBron James has filed a lawsuit against the creators of an artificial intelligence-based sports betting app, alleging that they used his nickname, image and voice without authorization to market their service.
James and LBJ Trademarks LLC brought the case Tuesday before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, naming PlayVision Inc. and its co-founders, Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby, as defendants.
The lawsuit claims the developers intentionally chose the app's name, “Bron,” to exploit James' public identity and give users the misleading impression that he supported or endorsed the platform.
The legal filing also takes issue with a promotional video showing an AI-generated figure resembling the basketball player inside a locker room. The character wears a jersey displaying James' nickname and No. 23, features similar tattoos and uses a digitally recreated version of his voice.
The advertisement reportedly depicts the character looking through betting opportunities involving NBA players.
“Defendants’ conduct was willful, deliberate, and in bad faith,” the complaint alleges.
James' legal team argues that the advertisement could harm his public image by creating the impression that he participates in betting on NBA games.
According to the complaint, his existing commercial agreements with sports betting and prediction market companies have been carefully arranged to ensure he does not promote wagers on NBA matches.
The filing also references his exclusive endorsement partnership with prediction market platform Polymarket.
The dispute comes after James' representatives sent the developers a cease-and-desist notice on Nov. 5, calling on them to stop using his identity.
Although the promotional video was later taken down from the app's social media accounts, his lawyers claim it had already attracted more than 1 million views and continued circulating through posts published by other accounts.
The lawsuit further alleges that the developers continued using the Bron name when the case was filed, despite previously indicating that they would change the branding.
The app is promoted as a subscription-based service offering sports analytics and betting research, rather than a platform that directly accepts wagers.
James is asking the court to prohibit the company from using his name, image, voice and related branding. He is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the surrender of profits allegedly earned through the unauthorized use of his identity.
Representatives of Bron had not immediately issued a response to the allegations.
At 41, James remains the NBA's all-time leading scorer and has won four league championships and four Most Valuable Player awards.
James and LBJ Trademarks LLC brought the case Tuesday before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, naming PlayVision Inc. and its co-founders, Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby, as defendants.
The lawsuit claims the developers intentionally chose the app's name, “Bron,” to exploit James' public identity and give users the misleading impression that he supported or endorsed the platform.
The legal filing also takes issue with a promotional video showing an AI-generated figure resembling the basketball player inside a locker room. The character wears a jersey displaying James' nickname and No. 23, features similar tattoos and uses a digitally recreated version of his voice.
The advertisement reportedly depicts the character looking through betting opportunities involving NBA players.
“Defendants’ conduct was willful, deliberate, and in bad faith,” the complaint alleges.
James' legal team argues that the advertisement could harm his public image by creating the impression that he participates in betting on NBA games.
According to the complaint, his existing commercial agreements with sports betting and prediction market companies have been carefully arranged to ensure he does not promote wagers on NBA matches.
The filing also references his exclusive endorsement partnership with prediction market platform Polymarket.
The dispute comes after James' representatives sent the developers a cease-and-desist notice on Nov. 5, calling on them to stop using his identity.
Although the promotional video was later taken down from the app's social media accounts, his lawyers claim it had already attracted more than 1 million views and continued circulating through posts published by other accounts.
The lawsuit further alleges that the developers continued using the Bron name when the case was filed, despite previously indicating that they would change the branding.
The app is promoted as a subscription-based service offering sports analytics and betting research, rather than a platform that directly accepts wagers.
James is asking the court to prohibit the company from using his name, image, voice and related branding. He is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the surrender of profits allegedly earned through the unauthorized use of his identity.
Representatives of Bron had not immediately issued a response to the allegations.
At 41, James remains the NBA's all-time leading scorer and has won four league championships and four Most Valuable Player awards.
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