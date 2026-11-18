Jordan Black Hawk Crashes in Training Drill; 5 Troops Hurt
(MENAFN) A Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Jordanian Armed Forces went down Wednesday during a military training exercise, leaving five service members injured, the military said.
All five were taken to Queen Alia Military Hospital. One suffered serious injuries and the other four sustained minor ones, according to a statement from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.
Specialized teams rushed to the crash site and carried out the measures required to handle the incident, the military said.
The armed forces added that it is tracking the health of the injured personnel and will ensure they receive the medical care they need.
All five were taken to Queen Alia Military Hospital. One suffered serious injuries and the other four sustained minor ones, according to a statement from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.
Specialized teams rushed to the crash site and carried out the measures required to handle the incident, the military said.
The armed forces added that it is tracking the health of the injured personnel and will ensure they receive the medical care they need.
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