UN Reports Thousands of Civilian Deaths in Sudan Amid Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) More than 2,230 civilians lost their lives in Sudan between January and October 2026, with drone strikes responsible for over 1,630 deaths, according to figures released Tuesday by the UN Human Rights Office, which raised concerns over persistent violations of international humanitarian law.
A newly published assessment examining the first six months of 2026 documented at least 1,390 civilian fatalities, with drone attacks accounting for more than 80% of the deaths. An additional 840 civilians were reported killed between July and October.
The UN office cautioned that the actual death toll could be considerably higher, noting that the available figures were “likely higher” than the confirmed casualties.
The Kordofan region recorded more than two-thirds of the documented civilian deaths during the period under review, making it the most severely affected area, followed by Darfur.
The report also detailed repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure during the first half of the year, documenting at least 39 drone strikes targeting markets, 20 hitting civilian vehicles, 17 affecting fuel installations and 16 striking healthcare facilities.
“The findings in our report provide more evidence, if any were needed, of the ceaselessly unbearable civilian suffering of the war in Sudan and the warring parties’ continued and brazen disregard for the laws of war,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.
Turk further cautioned that the violations identified in the assessment could constitute war crimes under international law.
Separately, the report documented 29 drone attacks blamed on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against electricity and fuel infrastructure across 11 Sudanese states between Oct. 20 and Nov. 4. The strikes reportedly disrupted vital services relied upon by millions of people.
A newly published assessment examining the first six months of 2026 documented at least 1,390 civilian fatalities, with drone attacks accounting for more than 80% of the deaths. An additional 840 civilians were reported killed between July and October.
The UN office cautioned that the actual death toll could be considerably higher, noting that the available figures were “likely higher” than the confirmed casualties.
The Kordofan region recorded more than two-thirds of the documented civilian deaths during the period under review, making it the most severely affected area, followed by Darfur.
The report also detailed repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure during the first half of the year, documenting at least 39 drone strikes targeting markets, 20 hitting civilian vehicles, 17 affecting fuel installations and 16 striking healthcare facilities.
“The findings in our report provide more evidence, if any were needed, of the ceaselessly unbearable civilian suffering of the war in Sudan and the warring parties’ continued and brazen disregard for the laws of war,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.
Turk further cautioned that the violations identified in the assessment could constitute war crimes under international law.
Separately, the report documented 29 drone attacks blamed on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against electricity and fuel infrastructure across 11 Sudanese states between Oct. 20 and Nov. 4. The strikes reportedly disrupted vital services relied upon by millions of people.
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