Jensen Huang Agrees to Testify Before US House Committees
(MENAFN) Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, have agreed to participate in recorded interviews with three US House of Representatives committees as part of an investigation into potential national security concerns, committee leaders announced Tuesday.
The chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, John Moolenaar, and the House Intelligence Committee, Rick Crawford, confirmed the arrangements in a joint statement.
“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” the lawmakers said.
They also stressed the need to investigate Nvidia's possible involvement in providing advanced semiconductor technology to Chinese entities considered a security threat by Washington, alongside allegations concerning the potential participation of an individual linked to Chinese intelligence.
“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC (People's Republic of China) actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” they added.
According to the announced schedule, Huang is set to appear before the congressional panels on Dec. 1, while Teter's interview is scheduled for Dec. 2.
The chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, John Moolenaar, and the House Intelligence Committee, Rick Crawford, confirmed the arrangements in a joint statement.
“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” the lawmakers said.
They also stressed the need to investigate Nvidia's possible involvement in providing advanced semiconductor technology to Chinese entities considered a security threat by Washington, alongside allegations concerning the potential participation of an individual linked to Chinese intelligence.
“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC (People's Republic of China) actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” they added.
According to the announced schedule, Huang is set to appear before the congressional panels on Dec. 1, while Teter's interview is scheduled for Dec. 2.
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