France Records Thousands of Arrests, Hundreds of Prison Sentences Over Protests
(MENAFN) French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said Tuesday that authorities had detained 7,184 people in police custody and issued 466 prison sentences in connection with demonstrations against the rising cost of living that began on Oct. 17.
"To date, there have been 7,184 people placed in police custody," he said, reporting that the cases had led to 3,053 prosecutions and 1,217 alternative legal measures.
Of those taken into police custody, 4,523 were adults, while 2,661 were minors, according to Darmanin.
He said 2,301 individuals facing prosecution had appeared before a judge, adding that approximately 70% of the proceedings involved immediate appearances before a magistrate.
The justice minister also confirmed that courts had imposed 466 prison sentences, including 195 unconditional terms and 111 accompanied by immediate detention orders.
In addition, 209 adults and five minors had been held in pretrial detention.
"As of Nov. 16, a total of 356 people had been deprived of their liberty," he said, explaining that 186 were serving time in prison, while the remaining individuals were being held pending trial.
Darmanin noted that the majority of the reported cases occurred during the opening day of the demonstrations.
"Two-thirds of these figures relate to Oct. 17 alone," he said.
"The following weekends were very different, probably due to the change in strategy by the Interior Ministry," he added.
The protests formed part of a broader campaign opposing higher living costs and reductions in public services. Demonstrations on Oct. 17 brought together several groups, including Yellow Vest activists, students and trade unions.
"To date, there have been 7,184 people placed in police custody," he said, reporting that the cases had led to 3,053 prosecutions and 1,217 alternative legal measures.
Of those taken into police custody, 4,523 were adults, while 2,661 were minors, according to Darmanin.
He said 2,301 individuals facing prosecution had appeared before a judge, adding that approximately 70% of the proceedings involved immediate appearances before a magistrate.
The justice minister also confirmed that courts had imposed 466 prison sentences, including 195 unconditional terms and 111 accompanied by immediate detention orders.
In addition, 209 adults and five minors had been held in pretrial detention.
"As of Nov. 16, a total of 356 people had been deprived of their liberty," he said, explaining that 186 were serving time in prison, while the remaining individuals were being held pending trial.
Darmanin noted that the majority of the reported cases occurred during the opening day of the demonstrations.
"Two-thirds of these figures relate to Oct. 17 alone," he said.
"The following weekends were very different, probably due to the change in strategy by the Interior Ministry," he added.
The protests formed part of a broader campaign opposing higher living costs and reductions in public services. Demonstrations on Oct. 17 brought together several groups, including Yellow Vest activists, students and trade unions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment