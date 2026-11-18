Carney Says Canada’s China Relations Are Not Trump’s Main Concern
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that relations between Ottawa and Beijing do not rank among US President Donald Trump’s leading priorities, despite continuing trade tensions between Canada and the United States.
“In my conversation with the president, he’s tried to understand where we are with China, where we’re going with China,” Carney told reporters during a news conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. “But in his hierarchy of issues, it’s not the top issue at all.”
His comments came after Washington issued strong warnings following Carney’s January visit to Beijing, where he sought to strengthen economic cooperation. Trump responded by threatening to impose an immediate 100% tariff on all Canadian imports, accusing Carney in a social media post of seeking to make Canada a “drop off port” for Chinese exports.
Carney pointed to Canada's exports of commodities to China, including canola, halibut, liquefied natural gas, oil and iron ore, as evidence of the nature of the bilateral trade relationship.
“These are not cutting-edge semiconductors. These are not the types of trade relationships that the United States has with China,” he said.
The Canadian leader stressed that his government has established strict “guardrails” to prevent foreign entities from gaining control of critical minerals and other assets considered essential to national security. At the same time, Ottawa remains open to Chinese investment in sectors such as agriculture, clean energy and financial services.
Carney also expressed support for Trump’s attempts to improve relations between Washington and Beijing, as well as his efforts to advance nuclear disarmament at a planned trilateral summit involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
When questioned about why Canada had reached two agreements with China this year to ease tariffs while negotiations with the United States remained unresolved, Carney described discussions with Washington as “two steps forward, one step back.” He attributed the difficulties to changing US trade priorities.
Carney confirmed that he was due to meet Trump later Wednesday to discuss a potential agreement that would protect and advance Canada's interests.
“In my conversation with the president, he’s tried to understand where we are with China, where we’re going with China,” Carney told reporters during a news conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. “But in his hierarchy of issues, it’s not the top issue at all.”
His comments came after Washington issued strong warnings following Carney’s January visit to Beijing, where he sought to strengthen economic cooperation. Trump responded by threatening to impose an immediate 100% tariff on all Canadian imports, accusing Carney in a social media post of seeking to make Canada a “drop off port” for Chinese exports.
Carney pointed to Canada's exports of commodities to China, including canola, halibut, liquefied natural gas, oil and iron ore, as evidence of the nature of the bilateral trade relationship.
“These are not cutting-edge semiconductors. These are not the types of trade relationships that the United States has with China,” he said.
The Canadian leader stressed that his government has established strict “guardrails” to prevent foreign entities from gaining control of critical minerals and other assets considered essential to national security. At the same time, Ottawa remains open to Chinese investment in sectors such as agriculture, clean energy and financial services.
Carney also expressed support for Trump’s attempts to improve relations between Washington and Beijing, as well as his efforts to advance nuclear disarmament at a planned trilateral summit involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
When questioned about why Canada had reached two agreements with China this year to ease tariffs while negotiations with the United States remained unresolved, Carney described discussions with Washington as “two steps forward, one step back.” He attributed the difficulties to changing US trade priorities.
Carney confirmed that he was due to meet Trump later Wednesday to discuss a potential agreement that would protect and advance Canada's interests.
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